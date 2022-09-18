



Ricker Ridge Ricochet, the ride of New Zealand competitor Samantha Lissington, has died following a cross-country fall at Blenheim Horse Trials.

The nine-year-old mare, who Samantha co-owned with Sharon Honiss, was competing in the young horse CCI4*-S when the pair fell today (Sunday, 18 September). Samantha has been taken to hospital.

“Following assessment by the expert medical team on-course, Samantha Lissington was taken to hospital for further assessment. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” said a statement from event organisers The Jockey Club.

The pair were third to go on the cross-country in the CCI4*-S for eight- and nine-year-old horses at Blenheim Horse Trials. They fell at the second part of the combination at fence 12 – the Spinney Cottages. The ‘b’ element was removed from the course after the pair’s fall.

“It is with great sadness we announce that following immediate veterinary treatment Ricker Ridge Ricochet, ridden by Samantha Lissington passed away after a fall at fence 12 today,” added the statement. “Our thoughts are with all connections at this sad time.”

The New Zealand warmblood, by GT Jake and out of a Landioso mare, had achieved multiple top placings with Samantha in her career. She was third in her first CCI4*-S at Mallow in July and Blenheim was her second start at this level.