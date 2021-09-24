Connections pay tribute to late friend following Blenheim best-shod horse award





Connections of the horse who won the best-shod prize at Blenheim Horse Trials (16-19 September) have paid tribute to their late friend and farrier, whose work was recognised through the award.

The prize was awarded to Simon Grieve’s ride Mr Fahrenheit III (“Freddie”) who is currently shod by Sam Johnson following the recent passing of farrier Phil Richardson.

Simon and Sam both took the moment to remember their friend.

“It was so wonderful that Freddie was picked as the best shod,” Simon told H&H. “It made me reflect on what a wonderful job Phil has done over the years, and is also testament to Sam’s skill and talent. It was very touching.”

Simon and Freddie, owned by Dr Polly Taylor, jumped clear across country in the CCI4*-L, rolling two poles in the final influential showjumping phase to finish 53rd in the 90-strong field. The 11-year-old Catherston Liberator son is out of Phoebe Buckley’s popular former five-star ride, Little Tiger, who was also owned by Dr Taylor.

Sam added they were all thrilled with the award.

“We feel it is a fitting tribute to our friend, Phil,” he told H&H. “The first time I shod Freddie, I commented to Simon on how well he was shod – the feet all landing level, and not a single risen clench.

“Having shod Freddie four times now, I look forward to continuing to the work and watching him progress through the levels.”

