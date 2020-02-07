Big Star heads stellar line-up at British Breeding stallion show

More than 90 of Britain’s most exciting sport horse stallions will be on display this weekend at the biggest British Breeding Stallion Event to date, sponsored by Baileys Horse Feeds in association with Competition Stallions.

Breeders will be able to see a huge variety of licensed and graded stallions on display, as well as meet them in the stables at Addington Equestrian Centre on Saturday (8 February).

Leading the charge will be the 2016 Olympic showjumping champion Big Star (Quick Star x Nimmerdor), and the multiple grand prix winner Je T’Aime Flamenco (Flamenco De Semilly x Landetto), both of whom are standing at Stallion AI Services this season.

The event also gives visitors a chance to see plenty of potential stars, with Robert Whitaker bringing the seven-year-old home-bred Vermento, by Argento, son of the legendary Arko III, as well as the six-year-old Cavaso Z (Cascor Z x Darco).

Among the dressage contingent are the striking Branduardi (Breitling W x Weltmeyer), the dual-purpose Totilas son Timolin and the grand prix stallion Durable (Spielberg x Tango). Woodlander Stud will be well represented with five stallions on display, including Woodlander Double Bubble (Don Frederic x Rousseau) and Woodlander Wavavoom (Welregent H x Longchamp), producer of the highest scoring Futurity contestant ever, Woodlander Wild Child.

Eventing breeders will also be well catered for, with the four-year-old Future Guilty Pleasure (Levisonn x Cantoblanco) — tipped for greatness by the AES stallion licensing panel — opening the show at 10.30am. Tiger Attack (Dolphin Supreme x The Outlaw), Welton Double Cracker (Double Trigger x Welton Crackerjack) and Opposition Bombshell (Fleetwater Opposition x Dutch Courage) are among the remainder of the eventing line-up.

