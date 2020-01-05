H&H’s 10 most heart-warming stories from 2019 that are sure to make you smile

Read +65,000 times

Top dressage rider and trainer Pammy Hutton praised the power of social media after a horse who went missing in October was found the next day.

A showing producer saved a drowning horse who had unseated his rider and swam out to sea, in a dramatic beach rescue.

An abandoned elderly horse found suffering underwent a “miraculous transformation” and was given a second chance in his new “forever home”.

The last living Black Beauty celebrated his 30th birthday with the help of 200 fans.

Samuel L Jackson (Sammy) made his first appearance on Coronation Street this week, five years after he was taken in by Dylan Jones of Dolbadarn Film Horses in Gwynedd.

A tiny filly, thought to have been thrown over a fence to die at less than a day old, was brought back from the dead to a hopeful future.

Nearly three years to the day that Big Star and Nick Skelton clinched that momentous Olympic gold medal in Rio, the now rising 17-year-old stallion was back in the ring — with another legendary rider in the saddle, John Whitaker

Two rescue ponies, one among the “worst cases” charity staff have ever seen, were transformed into showing champions at the end of the summer.

A police force welcomed a critically rare Suffolk horse as a new recruit after she successfully passed her training.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2019 winner Pippa Funnell was reunited with her Team GBR hat silk, which flew off as she tackled the cross-country course with MGH Grafton Street in September.

