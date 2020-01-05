H&H’s 10 most heart-warming stories from 2019 that are sure to make you smile

1. ‘I burst into tears’: Pammy Hutton’s missing horse found after Facebook appeal
Read +65,000 times
Top dressage rider and trainer Pammy Hutton praised the power of social media after a horse who went missing in October was found the next day.
2. Heroic bystander saves drowning horse in dramatic sea rescue
Read +43,500 times
3. Abandoned elderly horse undergoes ‘miraculous transformation’
Read +39,000 times
An abandoned elderly horse found suffering underwent a “miraculous transformation” and was given a second chance in his new “forever home”.
4. Last living Black Beauty celebrates 30th birthday
Read +38,500 times
5. Foal saved from slaughter in Portugal becomes TV soap star
Read +35,500 times
Samuel L Jackson (Sammy) made his first appearance on Coronation Street this week, five years after he was taken in by Dylan Jones of Dolbadarn Film Horses in Gwynedd.
6. Hours old filly dumped to die is ‘brought back to life’ to new hope
Read +32,000 times
A tiny filly, thought to have been thrown over a fence to die at less than a day old, was brought back from the dead to a hopeful future.
7. Big Star back in the ring — with John Whitaker on board
Read +29,500 times
Nearly three years to the day that Big Star and Nick Skelton clinched that momentous Olympic gold medal in Rio, the now rising 17-year-old stallion was back in the ring — with another legendary rider in the saddle, John Whitaker
8. ‘Worst ever’ rescue case makes miracle transformation to show champion
Read +28,500 times
Two rescue ponies, one among the “worst cases” charity staff have ever seen, were transformed into showing champions at the end of the summer.
9. Mounted police ‘delighted’ as critically rare horse joins the force
Read +28,500 times
A police force welcomed a critically rare Suffolk horse as a new recruit after she successfully passed her training.
10. Pippa Funnell’s treasured Team GBR hat silk handed in after heart-felt plea
Read +28,500 times
Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2019 winner Pippa Funnell was reunited with her Team GBR hat silk, which flew off as she tackled the cross-country course with MGH Grafton Street in September.
Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free