Bids in for rescheduled endurance World Championships





Italy is bidding to retain its position as host of the 2022 endurance World Championships after the plug was pulled weeks ahead of the scheduled event.

This year’s championships were set to be held in Verona from 19 to 23 October, but were cancelled in September as the safety of horses and riders “could not be guaranteed” (news, 15 September).

“This was not a decision we took lightly, as we fully understand the ramifications it will have, but we had to take our responsibilities and respect the assessment of our technical experts,” FEI president Ingmar De Vos said at the time.

The FEI reopened the bidding, and has extended the cut-off date for the 2022 championships to be held to 30 April 2023.

Six venues are in the mix, with a decision due in November. These are: Bouthib in the United Arab Emirates (between 26 and 29 January or 20 and 26 February); the French venue of Fontainebleau (25 March); Lisbon in Portugal (between 31 March and 1 April); Punta del Este in Uruguay (22 April); Samorin in Slovakia (29 April); or keeping the event on Italian soil in Pisa (29 April).

Italia Endurance asd and Sistemaeventi.it srl, the same organising committee that hosted the 2021 World Championships in Pisa, has put its hat in the ring to take on the rescheduled 2022 fixture, with a view to running it again at the Pisa San Rossore racecourse.

Gianluca Laliscia, chief executive and chairman of Sistemaventi.it srl, said they have the “full support of the Italian Equestrian Federation”.

“It is our objective to create a very environmentally friendly and eco-sustainable event, such as the one hosted in 2021,” he said.

Mr Laliscia added the venue offers an “already tested” track, excellent infrastructure, technical services and an expert organising committee.

