6 things you need to know about today’s Bicton five-star dressage: an emotional rider, a five-star first-timer and skilled preparation





Today was the first day of five-star eventing action in Britain for two years and the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials dressage results came in thick and fast. With the sun shining, the atmosphere at the event was relaxed and positive.

Here are six things you need to know about today’s action…

1. Pippa Funnell leads the way after an excellent test on Billy Walk On, but she had to balance his preparation carefully to achieve her mark of 23.9.

2. Piggy March was delighted with her test on Vanir Kamira, the 2019 Badminton Horse Trials winner who excels on the big occasion and is “dreadful” at one-day events. She sits second in the Bicton Horse Trials dressage results.

3. Gemma Tattersall was emotional after her test on Chilli Knight, which left her just inside the top 10 in ninth.

4. Five-star first-timer Will Rawlin impressed today, slotting into third place with VIP Vinnie in a top 10 which is otherwise crammed with riders with extensive championship and five-star experience.

5. Tim Price holds fifth with Ringwood Sky Boy, the oldest horse in the competition. He joins Vanir Kamira as the two horses in the field who have previously won at five-star.

6. Riders say the cross-country course is a proper five-star test, with the terrain and fences likely to play their part in influencing the result.

Finally – as a bonus extra – read this story to discover why Ros Canter calls Pencos Crown Jewel (currently seventh) by the nickname “Miss Health and Safety”.

So, we now know all the Bicton Horse Trials dressage results… why not get ready for tomorrow’s cross-country action by checking out the Bicton Horse Trials cross-country times and planning your viewing?

You might also be interested in:

Pippa Funnell leads Bicton five-star dressage: ‘I held my nerve so he did his best work in the arena’ ‘I’ve never seen that before’: riders react to the Bicton five-star cross-country track Bicton Horse Trials cross-country times released: find out what time your favourite starts How to watch Bicton CCI5* Horse Trials: your essential guide *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.