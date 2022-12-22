Ben Maher’s new star, honouring a legend, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. Ben Maher’s new star

Reigning Olympic champion Ben Maher has an exciting mare among the new gems in his string. Nine-year-old Dallas Vegas Batilly, a French-bred daughter of Cap Kennedy, was bought by Explosion W’s owners, Pamela Wright and Charlotte Rossetter, and joined Ben in the summer. Their most notable recent performance came weeks later at CHI Geneva, with a clear in the first round of the Rolex grand prix. “In Geneva, Dallas really showed who she is,” said Ben. “The Rolex grand prix is a huge, incredible class and I think she’s proved she’s a real championship, big-time horse for the future. Obviously Explosion and Faltic HB are more proven, but she’s very, very talented.”

2. Honouring a legend

Showjumping legend John Whitaker stressed that he is “not thinking about retiring yet” on receiving the British Equestrian Writers’ Association (BEWA) lifetime achievement award. John, 67, has been competing at the top of the sport for nearly five decades and has won more than 20 senior championship medals. He was presented with the award as a surprise, surrounded by family and friends, in the main arena at the London International Horse Show on Saturday (17 December). “It was very nice, it’s nice to be appreciated – as long as you don’t think I’m going to start thinking about retiring yet!” he told BEWA chairman Rupert Bell on receiving the award.

3. Nicola Wilson coaching young riders

The Wesko Equestrian Foundation, which supports young riders, is expanding to benefit more people. Nicola Wilson is joining top names, including Pippa Funnell and Dickie Waygood, to provide coaching, advice and support. The number of people it will help in 2023 is increasing to support riders across levels. The new young eventers’ pathway will run three levels, supporting up to 20 riders at each. “I am delighted to be supporting the new programme that the Wesko Equestrian Foundation is launching, and I very much look forward to getting started with many exciting up and coming riders and their horses,” Nicola said.

