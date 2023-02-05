Badminton’s official champagne, plus more sponsorship news





Badminton celebrates sparkling new deal

Pol Roger has been confirmed as the official champagne of Badminton Horse Trials (4 to 8 May), presented by Mars Equestrian.

Pol Roger is also the official champagne for the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, and sponsors five-star rider Harry Meade. Its history of supporting equestrian spurt includes sponsorship of Blenheim, the Festival of British Eventing and Blair Castle.

James Simpson, managing director of Pol Roger Portfolio, said: “Champagne Pol Roger and Badminton Horse Trials share a number of core values, not least their reputation for quality and commitment to showcasing the best of sporting talent.

“We are immensely proud to be sponsoring this historic event for the first time in our near 175-year history and look forward to doing so in years to come.”

Badminton has also appointed Freemans Event Partners as its food and drink partner for public catering.

“The Freemans Event Partners team has proved time and time again that they can create bespoke food and beverage offerings which perfectly fit an event and its audience. This was a crucial factor for us when selecting a partner for Badminton Horse Trials as we have a very specific demographic,” said event director Jane Tuckwell.

Freemans Event Partners chief executive Stephen Freeman added: “Here at Freemans Event Partners, we’re proud to partner with the UK and Europe’s most iconic events and venues, and thrive on delivering outstanding customer experiences that are bespoke to each event. We’re incredibly thrilled to be starting on this journey with Badminton Horse Trials.

“Not only is it one of the leading events of its kind anywhere in the world, with thousands of attendees and the highest level of competition, but it’s right here in our home country of Gloucestershire in the glorious grounds of Badminton Park.”

Irish teenager partners with communications firm

Irish showjumper Niamh McEvoy has received support from telecommunications and IT services provider Atlas Communications through the purchase of a new Glenpatrick horse box.

“I am so grateful to Atlas Communications for their support and for purchasing this amazing horse box for me,” said the 18-year-old. “It will make such a difference to my training and competition schedule, and I can’t wait to get out on the road with it.”

Agria signs deal with Natasha Baker

Specialist pet insurance firm Agria has signed a sponsorship deal with multiple medal-winning para dressage rider Natasha Baker.

“Agria lifetime equine is all about supporting horses and riders whether they are fulfilling the ambitions of a lifetime or simply providing fun and relaxation each week – two sides of equestrian life Natasha completely understands as an international rider, based from her family’s yard,” said Agria managing director, Vicki Wentworth.

KEP Italia signs official safety partner deal

Riding helmet manufacturer KEP Italia is the new official “partner for safety” with the European Equestrian Federation’s Longines EEF Nations Cup showjumping series.

EEF president Theo Ploegmakers said the federation is excited to have KEP Italia as a partner.

“This shows the importance and strength of the Longines EEF series, not only as an international competition but as a key development pillar for the future of the sport,” he said. “It is a pleasure to work with a brand that fully aligns with and understands our mission, and together we can build a strong future”.

Lelia Polini, KEP Italia chief executive, added: “We are very proud to be partners in this new project with the aim of supporting today’s professional riders, and the new generations of future champions with our helmets, capable of interpreting everyone’s personality and style while guaranteeing the highest safety standards.

“‘Safety first’ has always been our priority; design and comfort complete the key elements that are indispensable for us.”

Golden Paste Company supports The Pony Club

Equine supplement firm Golden Paste Company is supporting the Pony Club Quiz, which returns in person this year.

Area qualifiers take place in March, with the final on 22 April at Moulton College in Northampton.

“Our two organisations have many shared values including the desire to educate, support and develop horse knowledge among young people and the quiz tests the understanding of members in a fun and supportive way,” said Branca Gebbie, Golden Paste Company business and trade manager.

“The core of our equine range of products is all about educating horse owners about the benefits of natural supplements with turmeric being the key ingredient.

“We are dedicated to bringing equine health and wellbeing to the forefront of young horse owners’ minds and look forward to seeing this year’s quiz teams progress.”

The Centre Line teams up with Bret Willson

Equestrian equipment specialists The Centre Line has signed a brand partnership deal with dressage horse breeders and producers Bret Wilson International.

“The relationship was formed after Bret and his fiancé, Rosie Moreton-Deakin had been championing the premium products The Centre Line distributes,” said a spokesman for The Centre Line.

The deal includes Dominick rugs, Scharf girths, HiForm supplements and Lotus Romeo competition jackets for the team. Rosie will also feature in the 2023 Lotus Romeo campaign alongside Carl Hester.