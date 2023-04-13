Badminton withdrawals, colic surgery, and more things the horse world is talking about





Badminton withdrawals

Six combinations have withdrawn from Badminton Horse Trials. One of Britain’s Bubby Upton’s two rides, Cannavaro, who led after dressage at Luhmühlen CCI5* and was sixth at Pau last year, is out. Dirk Schrade and the eye-catching grey Casino 80, runners-up at Blenheim 2022, are among the others to have scratched. Louise Harwood, who has completed Badminton six times, discovered after her entry with Native River was accepted that she is no longer qualified, owing to changes in the FEI’s eligibility criteria.

Find out more about the reasons for Badminton Horse Trials withdrawals

Action from Aintree

The Grand National Festival starts today (Thursday), with racing at Aintree kicking off this afternoon. Don’t miss H&H’s feature in today’s issue on what it means to win the Grand National, plus find out how to watch the action. The legendary Red Rum has also lit up Liverpool again, 50 years after his first win in the Aintree showpiece. A hologram of the three-time Grand National winner was projected on to the Royal Liver Building on the city’s waterfront last week.

Read more about the Red Rum tribute

A top horse’s recovery

Top dressage horse Tørveslettens Titanium RS2 is recovering after emergency colic surgery following his withdrawal from the freestyle at the FEI World Cup final. The 11-year-old gelding, ridden by Marieke van der Putten for the Netherlands, finished eighth in the grand prix on a score of 70.78% at the World Cup final in Omaha, US, but withdrew on the morning of the freestyle after showing “mild colic signs”. His condition worsened and he underwent surgery. “The most important thing is that he is doing fine now,” said Marieke. “Nothing is more important than for him being healthy and happy. Of course he has a long way to go but ‘Tito’ is the biggest little pretty fighter on this planet, so I am sure he will be back strong and healthy as ever.”

Read the story in full

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.