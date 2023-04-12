Horse & Hound; 13 April 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 13 April, don’t miss our World Cup Final report, including all the news from both the showjumping and dressage grand finales. This week’s issue also features an interview with Sharon and Sarah Harrison; the team behind showing’s STARS Championships, plus we put David Doel’s top ride Galileo Nieuwmoed in the spotlight. Other features include our preview of the Grand National at Aintree, we also investigate gender disparities in horse sport and plenty more. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at how vets are trained to provide the best service in an emergency at an event. We have exclusive columns from Natasha Baker and John Whitaker for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point, riding club and Pony Club action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we pay a visit to huntsman David Savage’s final day at the Teme Valley.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 April 2023

News

Future of eventing under discussion

New dressage rule criticised

Gene editing law gets the nod

World Cup Final report

Plucky King Edward rises to glory: Showjumping world champions triumph again

Dalera delights: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl retains her dressage title

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Natasha Baker

Showjumping: John Whitaker

People and horses

H&H interview: Sharon and Sarah Harrison – the team behind showing’s STARS Championships

All in a day’s work: The ITV Racing presenter

In the spotlight: David Doel’s top ride Galileo Nieuwmoed

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Peak performance: Training vets to provide the best service in an emergency at an event

Features

No-fill protection: A selection of rain sheets

Mind the gap: Gender disparities in horse sport

‘I said it won’t be life changing, but it was’: Preview of the Grand National at Aintree

Makeover magic: Stabling transformations

Reports

Dressage: Bicton Arena, Solihull EC and more

Showjumping: Pony of the Year Show and more

Showing: BSPS Areas 15A and 13A and more

Racing: Fairyhouse, Bath and Randwick

Point-to-point Bedale Hunt and more

Riding Club: Novice Winter Championships

Pony Club: Spring Festival Finals

Hunting

Teme Valley: Huntsman David Savage’s final day

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

