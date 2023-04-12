Horse & Hound; 13 April 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 13 April, don’t miss our World Cup Final report, including all the news from both the showjumping and dressage grand finales. This week’s issue also features an interview with Sharon and Sarah Harrison; the team behind showing’s STARS Championships, plus we put David Doel’s top ride Galileo Nieuwmoed in the spotlight. Other features include our preview of the Grand National at Aintree, we also investigate gender disparities in horse sport and plenty more. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at how vets are trained to provide the best service in an emergency at an event. We have exclusive columns from Natasha Baker and John Whitaker for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point, riding club and Pony Club action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we pay a visit to huntsman David Savage’s final day at the Teme Valley.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 13 April 2023
News
- Future of eventing under discussion
- New dressage rule criticised
- Gene editing law gets the nod
World Cup Final report
- Plucky King Edward rises to glory: Showjumping world champions triumph again
- Dalera delights: Jessica von Bredow-Werndl retains her dressage title
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Natasha Baker
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Sharon and Sarah Harrison – the team behind showing’s STARS Championships
- All in a day’s work: The ITV Racing presenter
- In the spotlight: David Doel’s top ride Galileo Nieuwmoed
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Peak performance: Training vets to provide the best service in an emergency at an event
Features
- No-fill protection: A selection of rain sheets
- Mind the gap: Gender disparities in horse sport
- ‘I said it won’t be life changing, but it was’: Preview of the Grand National at Aintree
- Makeover magic: Stabling transformations
Reports
- Dressage: Bicton Arena, Solihull EC and more
- Showjumping: Pony of the Year Show and more
- Showing: BSPS Areas 15A and 13A and more
- Racing: Fairyhouse, Bath and Randwick
- Point-to-point Bedale Hunt and more
- Riding Club: Novice Winter Championships
- Pony Club: Spring Festival Finals
Hunting
- Teme Valley: Huntsman David Savage’s final day
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more