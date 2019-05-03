Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times: find out your favourite’s start time

The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials cross-country times have been released for tomorrow, Saturday 4 May.

Dressage leader Oliver Townend is the fourth rider to start, at 11.42am, on Cillnabradden Evo. Oliver also lies second on Ballaghmor Class, who heads out of the box at 4.18pm, one of the last to go.

The cross-country kicks off at 11.30am, with Pippa Funnell and Majas Hope (equal 20th after dressage) the first pair to try out Eric Winter’s cross-country course. Pippa is holding in a better position with Billy Walk On, in fifth, and he runs at the end of the day at 4.38pm.

Riders start out on the course at four-minute intervals and the optimum time is 11 minutes 45 seconds.

Tom McEwen sits in third and he will head out at 1.38pm on Toledo De Kerser, the horse on whom he was part of the gold medal-winning team at the World Equestrian Games last year.

Piggy French, fourth after dressage on Vanir Kamira, will begin her round at 12.58pm.

With Britain holding the top eight places after dressage, the best-placed rider who is not from the home side is Chris Burton, who is ninth with Graf Liberty. He starts at 12.06pm.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Full times

H&H first-timer blogger David Britnell will make his Badminton cross-country debut at 2.46pm, riding Continuity.

The first of the debutants to take to the course will be Emma Hyslop-Webb, who is third out of the start box on Waldo III at 11.38am. She is also the last rider to set out, on her second horse Pennlands Douglas, at 4.46pm.

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

How you can watch Badminton Horse Trials on TV Follow all the action from Badminton Horse Trials even if you can’t make the trip to Gloucestershire Badminton 2019 cross-country course — which fence would you most like to jump? Take a virtual walk around this year’s Badminton cross-country course — what do you think of it? Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today

Read an interview with Badminton first-timer Katie Preston and a horse hero on Laura Collett’s ride Mr Bass in the current issue of H&H (dated 2 May), plus full form guide for every horse and rider.



Our bumper 25-page Badminton report will be in our 9 May issue, including opinion from Mark Phillips and Peter Storr.