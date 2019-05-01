Badminton 2019 cross-country course — which fence would you most like to jump?

With competition about to get underway properly at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 4 May. The course is approximately 6,700m in length and has an optimum time of 11min45sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s track ride?
1. ASX Starter
2. Keepers Question
3. Little Badminton Gate
4abc and 5. Savills Gate
Fence 5 alternative
6. Worcester Avenue Table
7/8. Joules Corners
9ab The Countryside Log Piles
Alternative 9ab
10ab Shogun Sport Hollow
11/12 KBIS Bridge
Alternative is to jump the ditch on the right of this photo and then jump these rails:
13ab Outlander PHEV Bank
Alternative 13ab
14. Rolex Grand Slam Trakehner
15ab. Hildon Water Pond
16. James’s Brush
17abc/18. Mirage Water
Alternative 17abc and 18
19ab. Nyetimber Heights
20. Feedmark Haywain
21/22/23. YoungMinds Brushes
24. World Horse Welfare Lakeside
25abcd. The Lake with the L200s
Fast route is to jump the step up on the right and then out over the right-handed box brush
Alternative 25cd
26. Wadworth Lower Lake
27. Trade Stands Hedge
28ab. Voltaire Design Huntsmans Close — slightly more direct route on the right
Alternative 28a
A third alternative 28a, with 28b directly in front
Alternative 28b
29ab. Eclipse Cross Chicane
30ab. HorseQuest Quarry
Alternative 30a
Alternative 30b
31ab. Hayracks
32. Rolex Trunk (white fencing will be removed)
33. Mitsubishi Final Mount
