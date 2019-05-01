Badminton 2019 cross-country course — which fence would you most like to jump?

With competition about to get underway properly at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, we take a look at what lies ahead for riders on the cross-country course on Saturday 4 May. The course is approximately 6,700m in length and has an optimum time of 11min45sec. Designed by Eric Winter, how will this year’s track ride?

1. ASX Starter

2. Keepers Question

3. Little Badminton Gate

4abc and 5. Savills Gate

Fence 5 alternative

6. Worcester Avenue Table

7/8. Joules Corners

9ab The Countryside Log Piles

Alternative 9ab

10ab Shogun Sport Hollow

11/12 KBIS Bridge

Alternative is to jump the ditch on the right of this photo and then jump these rails:

13ab Outlander PHEV Bank

Alternative 13ab

14. Rolex Grand Slam Trakehner

15ab. Hildon Water Pond

16. James’s Brush

17abc/18. Mirage Water

Alternative 17abc and 18

19ab. Nyetimber Heights

20. Feedmark Haywain

21/22/23. YoungMinds Brushes

24. World Horse Welfare Lakeside

25abcd. The Lake with the L200s

Fast route is to jump the step up on the right and then out over the right-handed box brush

Alternative 25cd

26. Wadworth Lower Lake

27. Trade Stands Hedge

28ab. Voltaire Design Huntsmans Close — slightly more direct route on the right



Alternative 28a

A third alternative 28a, with 28b directly in front

Alternative 28b

29ab. Eclipse Cross Chicane

30ab. HorseQuest Quarry

Alternative 30a

Alternative 30b

31ab. Hayracks

32. Rolex Trunk (white fencing will be removed)



33. Mitsubishi Final Mount

