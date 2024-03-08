‘A sickening act against a defenceless animal’: attacked horse left to ‘bleed to death’





A horse has been found dead in its field in Cornwall, as the result of what police believe is a deliberate act.

It has been reported that the horse’s throat was cut, and that it bled to death; Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for information as they investigate the death of the horse, on land near Gorran Haven on the south coast of the county this week.

“Police were notified following reports a horse had been found deceased on land near Gorran Haven in what is believed to be a deliberate act,” a spokesman for the force said.

“It appears the horse died some time between 5.38pm, when it was last checked on, and 8pm on Tuesday, 5 March.”

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “This is a sickening attack against a defenceless animal and we would also urge anyone with information about what happened to share this to help the investigation.”

Officers are investigating the incident, the Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman added, and have asked anyone who may have seen anybody “acting suspiciously” in the area, or who has relevant CCTV or any other information, to call 101 or report it online, quoting crime reference 50240054133.

