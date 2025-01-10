Andrew McConnon’s provisional suspension from horse sport and other things the horse world is talking about





Five-star rider Andrew McConnon provisionally suspended

The FEI has opened disciplinary proceedings against US eventer Andrew McConnon following allegations of horse abuse. Andrew has been provisionally suspended, effective 8 January, and the FEI case status table cites allegations of abuse of horse, conduct that brings the FEI and/or equestrian sport into disrepute, and breach of the FEI code of conduct on the welfare of the horse. This news follows reports last autumn that US Equestrian had passed materials regarding alleged horse abuse to the FEI.

Oldest horse and youngest rider win to qualify for national championships

The youngest rider and oldest horse in the Seaver Diamond qualifier at Leyland Court on 5 January are heading to the Blue Chip Winter Showjumping Championships. Issy James Wright, 13, and 25-year-old gelding Calle beat 20 rivals to earn their ticket. “He’s like an old man in his ways; you can imagine him sitting by the fire with his pipe and slippers, then when he knows he’s being ridden, he does his yoga move and stretches all the way down. He’s a real character and we love him,” said Issy’s mother Kath.

A heartbroken farewell

Much-loved Welsh section A Broekland Allesandro has died aged 17. The tiny superstar won at Horse of the Year Show, the Royal International, Windsor and Olympia, and he had been due to contest his last event, at London International in December, with his rider Elsie Cowell but he died suddenly two weeks beforehand. Elsie’s mother Katie said her daughter did everything with Allesandro. “He was amazing; the kindest pony and 100% genuine. Elsie is devastated.”

