‘A little superstar’: heartbroken farewell to tiny pony who won it all





Tributes have been paid to a tiny superstar who won at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), Windsor and Olympia, after his death aged 17.

Broekland Allesandro and Elsie Cowell were due to contest their last event together, the 2024 London International Horse Show, but the Welsh section A died suddenly aged 17 two weeks beforehand.

Elsie’s mother Katie Bates told H&H the family’s pony of a lifetime had suffered a short illness.

“It’s been very hard,” she said. “He was amazing; the kindest pony and 100% genuine. Elsie is devastated.”

Katie bought 11.2hh Allesandro in 2020 from Nicky and Demi Appleton to contest M&M first ridden, junior and open classes, and he and Elsie also did cradle stakes working hunters.

A former HOYS, Olympia and RIHS winner, Allesandro also stood champion at Windsor with Elsie, in her first season of affiliated showing, and competed at HOYS and London.

“We were new to showing when we bought him,” Katie said. “We’d done a few local shows but went into it completely blind and he taught us and showed us the ropes.

“It was amazing; in Elsie’s first year, he qualified for everything and won, then went on to qualify for HOYS three years running. But Windsor was the highlight.”

Katie said Elsie did everything with Allesandro, on the ground and in the saddle.

“They did dressage, cross-country – he was the nicest pony,” she said. “London was going to be their last show together as she was getting too tall for him and he died two weeks before. We’ve got an old jumping pony and her dad’s horse but he was definitely the main man. A little superstar.”

Katie’s friend Emma Lucas told H&H: “He was a pony of a lifetime for all those that got to be a part of his very special life.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now