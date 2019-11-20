12 marvelous mini ponies who stole the hearts of the judges this show season

When you were growing up as a showing mad child, what did your dream pony look like?

Perhaps a perfectly plaited show pony with an eye-catching trot, or a chunky little Welsh with a gorgeous dished head? Well these 12 lucky riders have certainly hit the jackpot with their selection of beautiful ponies.

Which one of these 12 combinations who reigned in mini ranks this term would be your overall champion?

1. Manorlea Maverick

The typey five-year-old Welsh section A was crowned mini mountain and moorland (M&M) champion at the Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) with Jessica McIntosh in the saddle and producer Kevin Cousins at the bridle.

2. Coppinshill Commemoration

The lovely Dartmoor gelding and his jockey Mia Rainford started their debut first ridden season by standing novice mini M&M champion at the BSPS winter championships. They went on to qualify for both the RIHS and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

3. Annandale Line Of Fire

Landing the four-, five- and six-year-old ridden supreme at the Ponies (UK) spring classic was this four-year-old lead-rein of hunter type, ridden by George Levett and handled by Katie White.

4. Barkway Sweet William

Lilly Ahern-Lee scored the mini show pony tri-colours at the BSPS mid-summer show in July on her prolific nine-year-old gelding.

5. Broekland Allesandro

The mini M&M championship at Lincolnshire County was awarded to Demi Appleton and this 12-year-old Welsh section A, who has previously contested in open ridden ranks.

6. Lochar Love In The Mist

Kim Wilson’s first ridden campaigner and his rider Charlotte Wilson were given the nod in the mini show pony championship at the Royal Highland Show.

7. Newoak Pageboy

Hayley Came-Boyce led out daughter Amelia Brook to land three championship titles at NCPA Lancashire spring show.

8. Pontadawe Tinkerbell

Amelia Evans was crowned mini pony of the year at the CHAPS championships in September with the Team Holder-produced coloured pony.

9. Rowfantina Hideaway Harry

The mannerly Welsh section A trotted to the HOYS mini M&M title at Three Counties.

10. Whitchhill Candy Cotton

Ilayda Aydin, aged four, won the Brynseion lead rein final on her pretty Welsh section A, who is also just four years old.

11. Cayberry Hot Shot

At Monmouthshire, the 14-year-old Dartmoor and Daisy-May Allen were on form to claim the HOYS mini M&M honours.

12. Ravara Mr Todd

Milly Gilbert and the first ridden contender bagged a HOYS ticket, the mini championship and reserve mini supreme at NCPA Derbyshire back in June.

