



Are you a knowledgeable pet lover with excellent writing skills and a passion for animals? Horse & Hound’s sister brand, PetsRadar, is looking to recruit a new staff writer to join their experienced team of pet enthusiasts. This is an exciting opportunity for someone to join a media platform where they can share their love and knowledge of all types of pets with our audience. The role is full-time, working from home on one-year fixed-term contract.

You will be working with the current PetsRadar team to create buyers’ guides, news and supporting features that are accurate and engaging, and help readers make the best decisions for themselves and their pets, whether that be related to their health, behaviour or happiness.

What the job involves

As one of three staff writers, you will report into the editor of PetsRadar, Georgia Guerin, and will create expert and engaging content ranging from advice on pet healthcare, diet and behaviour to reviews of the latest pet accessories and technology.

You’ll research subject areas to provide trusted, reliable advice, and you’ll represent our brand to commercial partners in the pet care industry. The work you’ll do will span SEO-led evergreen features, ecommerce content and news, so you’ll need to understand how to treat each article request as it arises.

Experience that will put you ahead of the curve

We’re looking for an individual who has experience with pets and animals, as well as a fundamental understanding of our audience’s interests and needs.

The successful candidate will need excellent organisation skills, experience writing high-quality, engaging copy and be able to create content to high standard.

The ideal candidate for this PetsRadar vacancy would have a strong command of SEO principles and an understanding of digital content approaches, including websites and social media channels.

As you will be working from home, you will need excellent time management skills and be able to work efficiently both alone and as part of a team.

You might also like:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now