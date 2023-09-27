



Dressage rider Andreas Helgstrand has lost the bronze medal he won at the 2023 Danish national championships owing to veterinary treatment given to the horse the night before.

On 4 June Andreas and the nine-year-old stallion Jovian were third in the freestyle at the championships.

But on 19 September the Danish equestrian federation (DRF’s) appeal committee ruled that there had been a violation of the federation’s rules relating to veterinary treatment. In the decision published by DRF on 20 September, it was stated that Jovian was treated by a vet on the showground on 3 June for a mild (non life-threatening case) of colic, during which time two technical delegates passed the stable while the vet was examining him.

Following the treatment, the vet sent an email to the DRF’s veterinary consultant Mette Uldahl at 10.04pm that night, but this was not read until the evening of the day following the competition. The document states that no telephone calls were made to Ms Uldahl, or enquiries to the technical delegate, for approval of the treatment on Saturday – or before the start of the event on Sunday.

“The treating veterinarian supplemented Mette Uldahl with additional information about the treatment on 5 June and stated that the horse had been given 500ml of [electrolyte] duphalyte and 20ml of [painkiller] traumeel orally by tube,” read the decision, adding that within an hour Jovian had started eating again and for the rest of the night “behaved normally”.

“It is stated that the attending veterinarian was consulted by Andreas Helgstrand’s groom on 3 June in the evening. The vet examined the horse and carried out the treatment mentioned. Andreas was not aware of the treatment until he was informed on 6 June 2023 about the complaint filed in the case.”

The complaint, brought by DRF, is based on the fact there was a breach of its regulations on doping and medication.

“A horse has been medicated on a showground without the required assessment and permission from DRF’s veterinary consultant,” the document read.

The complaint decision added that horses may not participate in events under the influence of pain-relieving, performance-enhancing, stimulating or sedative substances – and that medication should not be administered via tube. If there is a need for medication at a showground in Denmark, permission must be obtained from DRF’s veterinary consultant prior to treatment, unless it is a “series or life-threatening situation for the horse”.

The document states that Andreas said the two medications used are not on the FEI’s equine prohibited substances list (EPSL), that the Danish federation follows the FEI rules, that he believes the administration via tube was not a violation, and that two technical delegates passed the stable while the vet was treating the horse.

The appeal committee said the fact the technical delegates passed the stable cannot be equated with an acceptance of a given treatment. The committee said it is the vet’s and ultimately rider’s responsibility to ensure regulations are complied with.

“It can be assumed that the treatment carried out would not be approved by DRF’s veterinary consultant, as the two drugs would not be approved for the treatment of the disease in question,” read the decision.

“The horse has been medicated on an event site without prior permission and it is irrelevant that the drugs do not appear on the FEI’s doping list. Four times the normal recommended dose of traumeel has been used, which the appeal committee finds to be striking. Duphalyte is liquid and administered by tube, which is not a voluntary intake of liquid and thus a violation.”

The appeal committee “assumes” that if the horse had only been treated with gut-relaxing medication after prior approval from DRF’s veterinary consultant, the horse could possibly be allowed to participate, had he been assessed as fit to compete prior to the event. But in this case, Andreas’ own vet carried out the assessment without the technical delegates and DRF’s veterinary consultant.

The appeal committee ruled there was a breach of the regulations and Andreas is disqualified from the class, and must return the prizes. He was also fined 5,000 DKK (£582). He can appeal the decision within four weeks.

Andreas Helgstrand told H&H he had “nothing to do with the matter”, and asked H&H to obtain a statement from the treating vet.

The vet, Dyrlæge Jonas Rasmussen, told H&H he was called by the groom to examine Jovian who had “discomfort”, and he suspected colic.

Mr Rasmusseen said part of the examination including tubing Jovian, and the reason he used duphalyte and traumeel was because he knew that they are not on the FEI ESPL. He added that Jovian made a fast recovery, and within an hour and a half to two hours, he was “normal” again and eating.

“Straight after my exam and administration of traumeel and duphalyte, I emailed the veterinary consultant, Mette Uldahl. I wrote the email to be sure that nothing was hidden in what happened to the horse. Mette Uldahl did not respond to my email until the beginning of the following week,” said Mr Rasmussen.

“During the night and next morning Jovian was completely normal, and Andreas Helgstrand competed the horse. We have no intention to ride a horse that is not fit to compete.

“The Danish federation has now decided to take away Andreas’ title and fine him. The reason for this is that I should have made a phone call to Mette Uldahl before starting the ‘treatment’ of Jovian, and that Mette Uldahl disagreed with the treatment done. This is my mistake. I am very confused about this ruling, and I feel sorry for Andreas in this situation. I am still confident that in this situation I did the best for the horse.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.