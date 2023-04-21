An international showjumper turned dressage rider, a man arrested, and other things the horse world is talking about





A showjumper turned dressage rider

Former showjumper Ben James, who switched his focus to dressage two years ago, claimed the Petplan Equine elementary bronze title at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships. Ben rode his own Clapton Banks Primadonna to victory with 71.08% – the only plus-70% score of the class yesterday (20 April). “I did a bit of international showjumping, but then I rode a dressage horse for someone and that was it – I was converted, and I haven’t looked back,” continued Ben, who takes in training liveries to help fund the sport. “I also love that I can wear shiny things, and bling and sparkle!”

Find out about more about Ben and his ‘diva’ mare

A man arrested after horses found stabbed

A man has been arrested after three horses were found with multiple stab wounds. Officers from Staffordshire Police were called to premises in Fazeley, Tamworth, on Sunday morning (16 April), to reports that three horses had been wounded. “Thankfully, two of them were treated by a vet swiftly and are expected to make a full recovery,” a spokesman for the force said. “The third horse didn’t need any treatment and was not seriously injured.”

Read the full story

Hovis

In Hovis’ latest diary the much-loved Clydesdale welcomes spring at last, and tackles the topic of rugging – and feathers. “The sun has at least made an appearance this past week, which has been something of a double-edged sword as it’s been a bit too warm for a rug, but the ground hasn’t quite dried out, leading to country-wide crying from mothers and fathers, who stupidly harboured the idea we were going to what? LEVITATE? You were daft enough to turn us out naked then don’t blame us if we made like a stone and rolled,” he muses.

Read Hovis’ diary

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.