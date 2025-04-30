



Stickability

Whether you were there in person, or following the action on the live stream, everyone watching the Kentucky Three-Day Event last week was willing US rider Emily Hamel to stay on after she was nearly jumped off in the final phase by her super-scopey mount Corvett.

The grey gelding’s unusual jumping style – he launches incredibly high over his fences – caught Emily out at fence seven and she made a brilliant save to remain in the saddle.

“That was unexpected and doesn’t happen that often, but I thought ‘We have come too far. I am not falling off’’,” said Emily.

Although Emily picked up four faults as she had to circle while regaining her seat, and 6.8 time-penalties, she only lost one rank on her overnight place and finished 12th.

Read full story

An epic new challenge for Tom March

Just over a year since his sister, event rider Caroline March, ended her life at a clinic in Switzerland, and three years after she was paralysed in a cross-country fall, her brother Tom has finalised his next challenge to help fund research towards a cure for paralysis.

Tom and his wife Piggy were among those who raised hundreds of thousands in the Cycle 4 Caroline challenge last year, but this time Tom is taking on the “Pedal 3 Peaks” challenge alone. He is aiming to cycle 870 miles from Balmoral Castle to Windsor Castle, and climb the UK’s three highest mountains en route, in 100 hours.

“Although we couldn’t save Caroline, perhaps we can make a difference and help others who suffer a spinal cord injury,” he said.

Read full story

Tacking overweight horses in the show ring

Is showing doing enough to tackle equine obesity within its ranks and are the steps proving effective? On behalf of Horse & Hound, freelance journalist Kim Wilson has been examining what measures are in place within the showing sphere, how well they are working and what more needs to be done, in any exclusive investigation for H&H subscribers.

After speaking to top names in the sport, including judges, producers, vets and show organisers, Kim acknowledges that although there won’t be an overnight transformation in solving obesity in show horses, momentum is building. “Every rosette given to a fit, correctly conditioned horse pushes the needle further forward,” she added.

Read full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now