See pictures of one rider’s incredible save to stay on board at Kentucky – and find out what people were shouting as she went across country

Pippa Roome

    • US rider Emily Hamel and her mount Corvett provided the drama in the final phase of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event last week. Corvett has a helicopter jumping style, going very high over his fences, and at fence seven on Sunday, one of his leaps went stratospheric. He jumped his pilot out of the saddle, meaning she had to perform a brilliant save to stay on.

    “That was unexpected and doesn’t happen that often, but I was like, ‘We have come too far. I am not falling off.’ He’s a crowd pleaser, so I think that was part of why he did it,” said Emily.

    Emily had to circle while regaining her seat, incurring four faults, and also had 6.8 time-penalties. But in the end, she only lost one rank on her overnight place and finished 12th.

    Emily Hamel and Corvett at Kentucky 2025.

    Corvett’s leap over fence seven, which so nearly resulted in a fall for rider Emily Hamel. Credit: Amy Dragoo

    Emily Hamel and Corvett at Kentucky Three-Day Event 2025.

    Emily Hamel hangs on tight after Corvett’s unseating leap – and manages to get back in the saddle and continue her round. Credit: Amy Dragoo

    The crowd were willing the US rider to stay on board and keep her 100% five-star completion record with the popular grey Corvett.

    The pair have started and finished nine times at the top level, their best results including seventh at Maryland 5 Star last year, 20th at Burghley Horse Trials in 2022, 10th at Kentucky in 2023 and 15th at Luhmühlen Horse Trials in 2024. Their five-star results have been recorded across five different events as they have also had a run around Badminton Horse Trials.

    At Kentucky this year, Emily Hamel and Corvett, known as Barry, went clear across country with 10.8 time-faults – and cross-country day was particularly special for them.

    “It’s his birthday today and people around the course were shouting, ‘Happy birthday Barry!’ It was so sweet, I almost wanted to cry,” said Emily.

    Talking about their round, she added: “It rode a little harder than I thought and I don’t know if it was because the footing’s a little bit soft, but he tried so hard out there. He was really nippy when he needed to be – like if he had to add a stride quickly, he’s just so honest.

    “We have had such a long partnership and I’m trying not to take that for granted because he’s 18 this year. Every time I get to go around a five-star with him, it’s pretty special.”

    Pippa Roome
    Pippa Roome

    H&H magazine editor and eventing editor
    Pippa is a true eventing geek and has been H&H’s eventing editor since 2005. She has first-hand experience of competing up to British Eventing intermediate and international CCI2*-L level, and has worked in the industry on a top event yard. Pippa enjoys nothing more than immersing herself in the sport at the highest level, reporting from the five-stars and international championships, including the Olympics.
    Pippa Roome

