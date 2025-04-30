‘We couldn’t save Caroline but perhaps we can help others’: Tom March confirms epic cycling and climbing challenge in his sister’s memory





“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Caroline,” said Tom March, as he confirms another epic fundraiser in his sister’s memory.

Just over a year since eventer Caroline March, pictured, ended her life at a clinic in Switzerland, and three years after Caroline was paralysed in a cross-country fall, her brother Tom has finalised his next challenge to help fund research towards a cure for paralysis.

Tom and his wife Piggy were among those who raised hundreds of thousands in the Cycle 4 Caroline challenge last year, but Tom is taking on the “Pedal 3 Peaks” challenge alone. He is aiming to cycle 870 miles from Balmoral Castle to Windsor Castle, and climb the UK’s three highest mountains en route, in 100 hours.

“Although we couldn’t save Caroline, perhaps we can make a difference and help others who suffer a spinal cord injury,” he said.

“Since Caroline’s death, within the wider equestrian and horse racing community, there have unfortunately been other young riders who have suffered similar devastating injuries. When you have someone with a spinal cord injury you see just how much it affects them, what it does to their life. It transforms everything.

“Like many people I was totally naïve and thought being in a wheelchair was just about not being able to walk, but it’s so much more than that. It was something that Caroline did not want to live with, but she also really believed in the need and value of pursuing scientific advances to find a cure for paralysis.”

Tom’s challenge starts on Sunday, 11 May. He will cycle over 100 miles to Ben Nevis, then climb to its 1,345m peak. The following day, he will ride 220 miles to the Lake District, where he will attempt the 978m Scafell Pike on day three. He will then get back on his bike to ride another 180 miles to Snowdonia.

Day four holds the 1,085m ascent of Mount Snowdon, after which he will ride another 200 miles. He is due to arrive at Royal Windsor Horse Show on Thursday, 15 May, having cycled a final 100 miles.

The challenge is in aid of Spinal Research, which funds research around the world into new treatments and therapies for those paralysed after a spinal cord injury.

“Cycle4Caroline was very much about the power of the group to get us collectively through something that, at times, seemed impossible,” said Tom.

“This time it’s just me. I’m less of a cycling novice now but each day is going to be very long with more than 10 hours in the saddle as well as the mountain climbs, so it will be incredibly tough. But this is all about supporting the work of Spinal Research to try to achieve a positive change in Caroline’s memory.”

Every two hours someone in the UK is paralysed as a result of a spinal cord injury.

Spinal Research chief executive Louisa McGinn said: “Tom is a genuine inspiration, and we are incredibly grateful to him and Caroline’s family, friends and the wider equestrian community for their support.

“A spinal cord injury touches all those who love and care about the person paralysed. It affects every aspect of life every single day.

“Today, for the first time, research is delivering new function-restoring treatments that will truly change lives. More breakthroughs are waiting in the wings, but we need the funds to get them from the lab to the people who need them.

“Every pound raised by Tom, in Caroline’s memory, will bring us a step closer on the journey to curing paralysis.”

