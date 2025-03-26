Climbing from despair to new heights: Cycle 4 Caroline fundraising page to close – but efforts in rider’s memory will continue





The year since Caroline March died has involved the “highest of highs and lowest of lows” – as the fundraising continues in her memory.

Although the Givewheel page set up for the epic Cycle 4 Caroline challenge last year closes on 31 March, this will not be an end to the efforts in Caroline’s memory.

Caroline died aged 31 last spring, a year after she sustained spinal injuries in a cross-country fall. Eight months later, a group of top riders and supporters, including Caroline’s brother and sister-in-law Tom and Piggy March, cycled from Blair Castle in Scotland to the Savoy in London, a 684-mile ride in aid of the British Eventing Support Trust and Spinal Research.

The total on the fundraising page is almost £303,000 – nearly £350,000 with Gift Aid.

“It’s a huge amount and we are all humbled and thankful that so many have supported and donated towards these two fantastic causes,” Tom said.

“Yesterday, 23rd March, marked the first anniversary of Caroline’s death. It would be a lie to say the 12 months which have passed since have been easy because they haven’t. But nor have they been without love, joy and achievement either.

“We have enjoyed the highest of highs and endured the lowest of lows, fallen into despair and climbed back out again to reach towards new heights.

“However, if this experience has taught me anything it’s the importance of humility and a dogged determination to keep going. Each of us is such a small cog in the enormous machine of life but if we just keep doing our bit we can all make a huge difference to the whole.”

H&H reported last summer that the idea for the cycling challenge came from a lunch with former eventer Tommy How, who is now a director of body protector manufacturer Racesafe.

Tommy was among the “core” group of cyclists who took on the whole ride, joined by guests for parts of the route. The others were Nicola Wilson’s husband Alastair (BE Support Trust patron), Piggy’s sister and five-star rider Nini French, course-designer and top eventer Ian Stark and Catriona Williams, Spinal Cord Injury (SCI) Research Trust founder. Brett Bullimore, husband of championship rider Sarah, had to withdraw owing to an injury he sustained en route.

“On 31 March the Cycle4Caroline donation page will close marking the end of this journey but not fundraising efforts in Caroline’s memory,” Tom said. “We all know the next challenge is just around the corner, just make sure you’re ready to grab it with both hands.”

