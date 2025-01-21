Meet the ‘all-rounder pony’ who turned out to be a one-eyed veteran stallion, plus other stories the horse world is talking about





A veteran stallion who has landed on his feet

Sophie Spiteri, who retrains racehorses, was expecting a 12/13-year-old all-rounder pony gelding to arrive in a group a horses coming over from Ireland last year. You can imagine her surprise when an elderly traditional gypsy cob stepped off the transporter instead. “He had masses of mane and when I looked underneath all the hair, I realised he only had one eye,” said Sophie, who was in for even more of a surprise when she saw that he was entire. But Sailor, as he’s been named in tribute to his journey across the Irish Sea, has fallen on his feet and is now enjoying his retirement with a Shetland called Derek; the pair “living out and growing old disgracefully together!”

A breeder reunited with his superstar

Amateur Belgian breeder Wim Impens has been reunited with the small but mighty horse he bred, who went on to became world showjumping champion. Mr Impens paid a visit to Henrik von Eckermann’s Cyor Stables to see King Edward, the Swedish powerhouse who also has team world and Olympic gold to his name. Mr Impens said he was delighted to be there. “I’ve met Henrik before at a competition, where he took the time for a friendly chat,” he said. “But to be here now, walking around, and seeing King Edward up close again – it really touches me.”

An Olympic champion relocates

Germany’s Julia Krajewski, the 2021 Olympic eventing champion, has relocated to Italy for the winter season. She had worked out of the German national training centre at Warendorf for over 17 years, since she left school at 19, but moved in December to the family base of her boyfriend, Italian championship rider Pietro Roman, just outside Rome. Julia told H&H the weather is considerably warmer in Italy at this time of year and the ground in better condition. She plans to to stay at her new base in Italy until April, then return to Germany for the summer season, probably around the Warendorf area but not at the centre. “It has benefits, being in the centre of everything, but I’m ready for a bit more peace and quiet,” she said.

