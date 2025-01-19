The passion and magic of horses features on billboards across the UK





A rider whose image is featuring on billboards across the county – and on the front of a book to mark the occasion – hopes this will help share the passion for and magic of horses as far as possible.

John Boaz’s photograph of Fabian Williams and Rachel Mulheron’s 20-year-old Morgan was not only a winner in this year’s Portrait of Britain awards, it was chosen for the cover of the 2025 winners’ book.

H&H reported last year on Fabian, who is known as the Blessed Equestrian on social media, who credits horses for changing his life, and who hopes to inspire others into the equestrian world.

He told H&H John approached him early last year and asked if he could take his picture, so they went to Hertfordshire on a cold January morning.

“He came and took the photo and I didn’t think any more of it,” he said. “He’d told me about the awards but I was a bit unaware and didn’t realise how prestigious it was. I was thinking I could use the photos for my portfolio or social media, then he said he might enter them in some competitions.”

Fabian said he was “ecstatic” to find out, a year later, the results of the competition, which is run annually by the British Journal of Photography with JCDecaux UK, as a “unique nationwide exhibition reflecting the rich and diverse heritage of modern Britain”. Winning portraits are displayed on JCDecaux digital screens across the country.

“My goal in life is to leave a legacy within equestrianism, with integrity and passion,” Fabian said. “Now, in years to come, people will see that cover and see my story and the passion I have for horses, and how much horses can change people’s lives.”

Fabian’s aim is also to encourage more people into the industry; he grew up in inner London and was bullied as a child.

“I was tied to a tree by people who didn’t like the fact I’m Black and ride horses,” he said. “I feel my brand is the ethos of diversity, and to show people equestrianism is a sport with passion and integrity.”

John told H&H he first came across Fabian on Instagram and started following him.

“I was very inspired by the things he was posting and what he was doing,” he said. “Seeing and hearing about the amazing work he is doing within the equestrian community I found interesting and I wanted to know more. I was inspired by what he stands for.”

John said he does not have horses but loves them, and has photographed them.

“I wanted to know more about Fabian and his story as I knew it would be a powerful one,” he said. “As a portrait and documentary photographer I photograph people from many different backgrounds and within different aspects of life. I am drawn to people’s stories and I try to show a small element of this within my photographic work.

“I knew that if done well I would be able to create a powerful and impactful portrait that would have a positive impact on people. So I reached out to Fabian and told him of my artistic vision of making a portrait of him.

“When this portrait was made the winter morning light was perfect and it all came together. I feel very blessed to have met Fabian and spent time talking with him, photographing him and hearing his story.”

