An emotional reunion as amateur breeder meets his Olympic legend again, 14 years on





The amateur breeder of the small but mighty horse who became world showjumping champion was deeply moved to be reunited with him, 14 years later.

Belgian breeder Wim Impens paid a visit to Henrik von Eckermann’s Cyor Stables to see King Edward, the Swedish powerhouse who also has team world and Olympic gold to his name.

Mr Impens was given the Belgian breeders’ bonus at the annual “Equigala” in recognition of King Edward’s achievement as the highest-earning horse of the year. This month, Belgian Horse Hub took him to Henrik’s base, where he was “reunited with King Edward and spoke with the man who transformed his king into a living legend”.

A spokesperson for the hub, which is supported by the Flemish government to promote the country’s equestrian network, said Mr Impens’ family’s breeding efforts were “driven purely by a passion for eventing”.

“You dream that one day, one of your horses will truly exceed all expectations,” the spokesperson said. “In 2010, a small and promising colt is born. After 18 months, you decide to sell him. Eleven years later, that same horse wins gold at the Olympic Games.”

Mr Impens said he was delighted to be there.

“I’ve met Henrik before at a competition, where he took the time for a friendly chat,” he said.

“But to be here now, walking around, and seeing King Edward up close again – it really touches me.”

Henrik and King Edward were on the Swedish team that won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021, finishing fourth individually, and world gold in 2022, when they were also individual champions. They won back-to-back World Cup Finals in 2023 and 2024, and the Longines Global Champions Tour super grand prix in 2021.

King Edward is the ultimate pocket rocket, and Henrik affectionately compared him to a dachshund.

“He has short legs, but a huge heart,” he said. “Because he is very wide, has a very wide canter and has enormous jumping power, it feels like you are riding a gigantic horse.

“He is also extremely sweet and gentle. You almost never find that balance between caution and fearlessness. He always wants to get to the other side, no matter what is in front of him.”

Mr Impens added: “His ‘go’, that unyielding will to devour obstacles, is phenomenal. He is small, but has a strong character, something that many horses from his line share.”

Both agreed that the 2022 Herning World Championships were King Edward’s pinnacle so far.

“At an event like that, you have to perform at the highest level for so many days, and he did it all flawlessly,” Henrik said. “Not a single rail down – it’s unbelievable. But honestly, every day with him is a highlight. He has such a cool personality, even in the stables. We try to pamper him as much as we can and truly enjoy every moment with him.”

Mr Impens said his father saw King Edward’s ultimate moment a week before he died.

“That makes it even more special for me,” he said.

“I sometimes get visits from Swedish King Edward fans. He’s even on a stamp!” he added.

Mr Impens said people now see him as a brilliant breeder, but fewer than 1% of horses will turn out to be as brilliant as King Edward, and that breeding is a gamble.

“That’s why I don’t breed – I don’t have the patience for those odds!” Henrik said. “But without top breeders like Wim, our sport wouldn’t exist. It’s also crucial that young horses have proper training – not too fast or too hard, but with the time and care they need. Otherwise, even the best-bred horses don’t stand a chance.”

