



US showjumper Kent Farrington has taken the lead in the Longines world rankings, overtaking long-time world number one Henrik von Eckermann of Sweden.

Marking the end of an incredible era in the sport, Kent climbed above the Swedish multi-medallist in the latest standings issued by the FEI on 6 May.

Henrik had climbed to the top spot way back in August 2022. He reigned for the longest consecutive period and held the largest advantage over his rivals (593 points over France’s Julien Epaillard) in the past 14 years.

Kent Farrington has been in flying form this year, most recently landing the Kentucky International CSI5* grand prix on home soil with Greya.

“I’m a big believer in investing in yourself. No one wants it more than me,” Kent told H&H in a recent interview. “It says a lot when I’m going to put everything I have into my own career. I take a lot of risk.”

Ben Maher moves up to number two in the world rankings

Olympic silver medallist Kent Farrington now holds the world number one spot with 3,269 points and Great Britain’s triple Olympic gold medallist Ben Maher has moved up to second position with 3,064 points, while Henrik von Eckermann drops to third.

The reigning Olympic champion Christian Kukuk drops one place to fourth position with 2,928 points with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland holding firm in fifth position.

The next highest placed British showjumper in the Longines world rankings is Scott Brash, a recent grand prix victor in Shanghai, who has climbed back into the top 30 at 27th. Ireland’s Cian O’Connor is another notable mover, joining the world’s elite by slotting into the top 10.

This is the second time that Kent has topped the world rankings – he reached the world number one spot in May 2017, taking over from his team-mate McLain Ward and he held that position for a year before Dutch showjumper Harrie Smolders propelled above him in 2018.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now