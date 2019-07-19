Laura Collett takes lead for Britain with superb clear in Aachen eventing showjumping

Laura Collett moved up to take the lead in Aachen’s eventing competition, the SAP cup, thanks to a brilliant clear in the showjumping this evening (Friday, 19 July).

Riding her own, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott’s London 52, Laura put in a masterful performance in the imposing main arena at the prestigious German venue to stay on her dressage score of 22.9, which had put her third after the first phase.

Piggy French also went clear for the British team on Jayne McGivern’s Quarrycrest Echo, moving herself up from 21st to 11th individually.

Gemma Tattersall and Chris Stone’s Jalapeno incurred eight jumping faults — at the first part of the double at fence four and the oxer at fence 10 — and were one second over the time to drop from 15th to 26th.

This round was also expensive for the British team, which slipped one spot to third, with New Zealand moving up to second courtesy of clears from Tim Price (Wesko) — now second individually — and Jonelle Price (Faerie Dianimo), plus four faults from Jesse Campbell (Cleveland).

The dressage leader Ingrid Klimke had the penultimate fence, the upright at fence 11, down on SAP Hale Bob OLD, to slide to third individually.

The German team retains its lead despite Ingrid’s four faults. Michael Jung (Star Connection) put in the first clear round of the evening, while Andreas Dibowski also went clear with FRH Corrida.

Michael was also second after dressage on his individual ride, FischerChipmunk FRH. The pair lowered the first part of the double at fence four this evening to drop to fourth.

Britain’s fourth team members, Imogen Murray and Ivar Gooden, just had four faults at the parallel under a water tray following the long five-stride distance from the upright at fence five. They were the team’s discard score after dressage and remain so moving into the cross-country, sitting in 34th place, a five-rank improvement on their dressage position.

Selina Milnes, riding as an individual for Britain had fence 10 down on William Rucker’s Iron and also incurred 1.2 time-faults. She retains 29th place.

The cross-country starts at 9.30am local time (8.30am British time) tomorrow.

