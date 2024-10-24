Farewell to two outstanding champions, and Amazon called on to ‘do the right thing’, in news the horse world is talking about





A sad loss

Two-time national showjumping champion Millfield Baloney has died aged 18 after a short illness. His rider Adrian Speight, with whom “Louie” also won the Royal Highland grand prix three years running, paid tribute to Judith Witham’s “unbelievable” Balou Du Rouet gelding, who turned his hoof to everything from puissances to speed classes to grands prix. “Five years ago Pam [Dunny] suggested Judith send Louie my way, and I’m very thankful and grateful for them giving me the opportunity with him,” he said. “We hit the ground running, literally, and never looked back. He’s missed already.”

Calls for Amazon to act

Animal welfare groups have delivered petitions signed by more than 370,000 people to Amazon’s US HQ, calling on the company to stop selling products containing ejiao. There is growing demand for ejiao, which is made from donkey skins, and “has health claims that remain unproven”. It is estimated that five million donkeys are slaughtered every year to meet this demand. Brooke USA chair Jim Hamilton said: “The international trade in donkey-hide gelatin products is leading to the mass slaughter of donkeys, resulting in widespread harm to impoverished communities around the world. We should act immediately and help shut down this illicit trade. Amazon must set the example and remove all products containing ejiao from its online platform.”

A tiny superstar

The owners and riders of Pendini have paid tribute to the former top-track 128cm jumping pony after her death aged 34. The little mare won just about every title possible with Jessica Hewitt, including the Horse of the Year Show and Royal International Horse Show 128cm championships, and countless grands prix. “She was just a lovely pony,” said Jessica’s mother Rachel. “A sweetheart who gave her everything in the ring; she gave Jess her heart and soul and she will always be special to us.”

