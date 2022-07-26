A very special horse’s retirement ceremony, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. A public farewell to a top rider’s ‘heart horse’

It’s always lovely when a top competition horse is given the chance to bow out in front of his fans at a favourite venue. Top dressage rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour’s “heart horse” Atterupgaards Cassidy will do so in front of a home crowd in a special ceremony at the dressage World Championships in Herning. The now 19-year-old gelding won 11 youth European medals with Cathrine, and they made their senior championship debut at the Rio Olympics – less than a year after stepping up to international grand prix. Cathrine says: “I hope he gets the farewell he very much deserves.”

2. A positive step for riders on the road

In a step that could prove to be positive news for riders, new crime legislation could provide more legal recourse for riders injured on the roads. While educating drivers on how to pass horses safely remains the top priority, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 creates a new offence of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving. The offence has a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment, which it is hoped will reduce the number of road incidents involving equestrians over the long term.

3. Wellington boots like you’ve never seen before

A collaboration between two of the UK’s most iconic country footwear brands – Fairfax & Favor and Le Chameau – to create a limited edition wellington boot named L’Alliance has split opinion online. The boot is to be launched officially at The Game Fair at Ragley Hall, Warwickshire, on Friday (29 July). Reactions on the H&H Facebook page range from “these are rather fabulous!” to “Absolutely not… £300 for a pair of wellies and you’ve definitely got more money than sense.”

