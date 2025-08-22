



Major dressage venue steps back

Somerford Park Farm has announced it will no longer host British Dressage premier league and high profile competitions after its May fixtures ran at a “major loss”. The Cheshire venue, which also operates as an eventing training facility, was one of BD’s seven venues on the 2025 high profile and premier league calendar. Somerford organiser Millie Heffernan told H&H that the May entries were “the lowest they’ve ever been” and that it was no longer sustainable to run. “Given the financial situation of the whole country, people are more conscious of what they’re spending their money on. People who used to compete fortnightly are perhaps competing monthly,” she said. Somerford Park will continue to host the LeMieux National Dressage Championships, taking place this year from 11-14 September.

The European Dressage Championships

Excitement is building for the European Dressage Championships, which get under way in Crozet, France, on Tuesday (26 August). This week’s H&H magazine, out yesterday (21 August), is our full preview edition, including medal predictions and form guide. H&H’s dressage editor Oscar Williams will be on the ground in France bringing you all the action as it unfolds, but in the meantime check out our comprehensive online guide on how many medals are given, how they are decided, and more of your Euro questions answered.

History-making rider eyes competitive return

Khadijah Mellah will make her competitive return to racing today (22 August) having secured her amateur licence. Khadijah was the first British Muslim woman to ride in – and win – a race in the UK when she triumphed in the Magnolia Cup charity race at Goodwood in 2019. She returns to the venue at which she made history to ride the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Uncle Dick in the Gay Kindersley Memorial Amateur Riders Handicap at 5.15pm. “Riding back at Goodwood feels so special – it’s where everything began for me. So much has happened in the last six years, but the thrill of race-riding has never left me,” said Khadijah.

