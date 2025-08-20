Sad farewell to Derby hero, aged 27: ‘A legend in the ring and part of the family’





Leading showjumpers William Funnell and Shane Breen have paid tribute to the great Dorada, who has died at the age of 27.

The Breens described the much-loved chestnut, who won in every type of class across the world, as “a legend in the ring” and “for ever in our hearts”.

“Everywhere we went, he won – either a jump-off class or a speed class,” Shane told H&H. “From speed Derbys to Derbys to grands prix to speed horse of the year – he excelled at everything.”

Shane Breen on Dorada: “an out-and-out winner”

Shane first spotted the Irish-bred son of Harlequin Du Carel, out of a Clover Hill mare, with his breeder, Michael Ryan, later buying him from Goresbridge Sales as a three-year-old. Shane produced Dorada up to grand prix level and, after a spell with young rider Konstantin Pysarenko in the saddle, the whizzy little chestnut continued to soar to a string of high-profile results around the world.

Described as an “out-and-out winner” by the Breens, Dorada became best known as a Derby specialist, but he was also a demon against the clock and one of Shane’s best moments in the saddle came when they won the CSIO5* Prize of Sparkasse at Aachen in 2010.

“I jumped the Hickstead Derby on him and had the fence at the bottom of the bank one year and the dry ditch another year – just silly, four faults here and there,” said Shane, who also won the eventing grand prix at Hickstead for the second time riding Dorada. “He won at Aachen, Hamburg, Dublin, he won indoors, outdoors; it didn’t matter where, you’d pop him on the truck and he’d pay his way.”

It all started with a bet between Shane Breen and William Funnell

William Funnell’s first memory of Dorada involved a bet with Shane Breen. Little did he know that the gelding would later become one of his top string horses, although Dorada also jumped with Geir Gulliksen and his daughter Victoria from 2012 to 2013.

“Shane and I were in Arezzo, Italy, and I was riding Billy Birr and Shane was on Dorada and the horses were both chestnuts and the same age; around seven or eight,” said William.

“We both said they were horses we thought a lot of, so I challenged Shane to a high jump, winner takes all! Luckily we didn’t do it in the end, but we did have a bet which of these two horses would win the most. I think Dorada probably did win more in prize money in the end.

“I was very lucky to have Dorada for his last couple of competitive years. It was lovely to have an older horse like that, there was nothing I needed to teach him. All I had to do was get on and win with him really!

“Winning the Lummen Derby with him was one of the highlights. I always felt the Hickstead Derby was the one that got away from me though – finishing second twice, in 2012 and 2013 – but I still managed to jump clear in it.

“Then he was great at shows like Falsterbo where I could take him as a speed horse too; he was really, really fast so you knew you could win a class with him wherever you went. I think Shane taught him that!”

Dorada: part of the family

Both William and Shane described Dorada as “a favourite in the stable”.

“He was an unbelievable horse to have at home,” said Shane. “When I had him, our kids were very young and you could pop them up on him and lead them around. He was part of the family.”

Dorada went to William’s owner Carol Toliver to do some amateur classes in his later years and finally ended up back at Hickstead where he was ridden and looked after by John and Lucy Bunn and their daughter Natasha, spending the the final few years of his life in complete, happy retirement.

“Rest in peace, Dorada. Thank you for the magical memories,” said the Breens.

“He was a little dinger – just a lovely, lovely character,” added William. “I think everybody who had him through the years had a lot of fun with him.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now