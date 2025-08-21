



This early 18th Century Mill House with charming riverside gardens, stylish stables and plenty of paddocks is looking for a new equestrian family to call it home.

The Buckinghamshire town of Newport Pagnell is in a convenient and well-connected position, just north of Milton Keynes and with easy access to local transport connections. Milton Keynes has a mainline station, with services to London Euston from as little as 32 minutes. By road, the M1 is 2.4 miles away, while the A-road network provides easy access to the surrounding towns and villages.

Local equestrian venues include Addington Manor (30 minutes), Bury Farm (35 minutes), Onley Grounds (50 minutes) and Aston-le-Walls (50 minutes).

Should you need them, Buckingham Equine Vets are 20 minutes away.

For hunting, enjoy a day out with the Bicester with Whaddon Chase, Oakley or Grafton.

The Mill House is on the market with a guide price of £3m with Strutt & Parker. Let’s take a look around…

This property’s equestrian facilities include a modern American barn with four loose boxes, a wash box, tack and rug room, plus a groom’s kitchen facilities and a toilet.

There is also a traditional barn with an extra four loose boxes together with machinery/hay store, plus a storage barn with garaging for horse boxes and other machinery.

In addition, there is a horsewalker and an all-weather arena.

There are eight level post and rail fenced paddocks, each with water supply. This property has 23.74 acres of land.

The gardens and grounds include manicured lawns with mature trees running down to the mill race and further lawns beyond, all interspersed with well-stocked herbaceous and flowering borders. There are paved terraces for al fresco dining and a safari-style gazebo shelter too.

The Mill House is a Listed Grade II detached building with almost 6,000 square feet of accommodation that is of architectural and historic interest.

The main formal reception room is the drawing room, with large sash windows and open fireplace. There is also a formal dining room with panelled walls and a bay window, plus a study.

At the rear, a 34ft conservatory has French doors opening onto the gardens. Double doors also lead from the conservatory to an indoor swimming pool with its conservatory style roof and triple aspect, including French doors opening to the gardens.

The swimming pool has a solid floor cover to create an entertaining space.

The kitchen has shaker-style units to base and wall level, as well as a stainless steel range cooker and integrated appliances, while the adjoining breakfast room provides space for informal dining, including built-in banquette seating. The breakfast room also leads to further living space in the eastern wing of the ground floor. This includes a snug and office area, as well as a boot room for further home storage and appliances.

Upstairs there are six double bedrooms, one of which adjoins the principal bedroom and is currently used as a dressing room. The principal bedroom has extensive built-in wardrobes and a large en-suite bathroom with a bathtub, dual washbasins and a shower unit, while three further bedrooms are also en-suite. Additionally, the first floor has a family bathroom.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now