



Charlotte Dujardin returns

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin has been back in the competition arena after serving a one-year suspension from equestrian sport. She won both the advanced medium 3 (74.46%) and 4 (76.71%) on new ride Special Effect at Hunters Equestrian on Sunday 27 July.

Charlotte voluntarily withdrew from the Paris Olympics and was provisionally suspended by the FEI on 23 July 2024 after video footage surfaced showing her striking a horse with a whip around its legs during a training session.

The FEI launched an investigation and, on 5 December, announced a one-year ban – backdated to 23 July 2024 – and a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs (£8,886), citing three rule violations: horse abuse, conduct bringing the sport into disrepute, and breach of the FEI code of conduct on horse welfare.

Charlotte publicly accepted the verdict, expressing “deep regret” and stating: “I understand the responsibility that comes with my position in the sport, and I will for ever aim to do better.”

A devastating fire

The owner of a yard that was built over the years brick by brick but was destroyed in minutes when it became an “inferno” has paid tribute to the kindness of those who rallied round to support her and her young children.

Helen du Hearne lost her lorry, her stables and decades’ worth of tack, rugs and equipment when her yard went up in flames on Saturday (26 July). Her horses were all out, so none were harmed.

“The community has been amazing,” said Helen. “I’ve helped people, and now people are helping me; I’m sure they would have done it for anyone but it shows that kindness breeds kindness, and I can’t get over the kindness people have shown.”

“Her smile lit up any room”

The family of an 18-year-old equestrian Sally Allen, who died after a road collision on the way home from the Royal Welsh Show on the morning of Wednesday 23 July, have paid tribute to a girl who “lit up any room she entered with her smile and personality”.

Sally’s family said she was “endlessly caring, unintentionally hilarious and the most amazing supportive and joyful person” and added: “In only 18 years of her life, she touched the hearts of so many people within her community, her school, her work and social life.”

