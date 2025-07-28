‘Her smile lit up any room’: heartbroken tributes to teenage rider in fatal road collision after show





The family of an 18-year-old rider who died after a road collision on the way home from the Royal Welsh have paid tribute to a girl who “lit up any room she entered with her smile and personality”.

Sally Allen, of Cresswell Quay, Kilgetty, died on Wednesday morning (23 July) after a collision involving a red Renault Clio and Blue Audi Q5, on the A40 at Broadoak between Carmarthen and Llandeilo.

Sally’s family said she was “endlessly caring, unintentionally hilarious and the most amazing supportive and joyful person”.

“Sally was a much-loved sister to William and Issie, and a treasured daughter of Richard and Kate,” they said in a statement.

“She was a beloved granddaughter to Nanna, Bamps, Nanny and Pops and was loved by all her aunties, uncles and cousins. She had a large number of friends and was very popular with everyone who knew her.

“In only 18 years of her life, she touched the hearts of so many people within her community, her school, her work and social life.”

Sally enjoyed attending young farmers’ clubs and riding.

“Sally lit up any room she entered with her smile and personality,” her family said.

“Since her death it has become apparent how much Sally was loved and cherished. Her sudden absence leaves an unfillable space in the lives of so many people that knew and loved her.

“The Allen family is devastated, in shock and is being comforted and supported by family and friends.”

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision. Anyone who was travelling along the A40 in the area at about 8am on 23 July and has dash camera footage is urged to contact officers, online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 075 of the 23rd, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

