A top horse changes riders and other things the horse world is talking about





Changing reins

Mount St John Freestyle, the mare who Charlotte Dujardin partnered to two world medals and countless international wins, has joined top Danish rider Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour as a Paris 2024 prospect. A half-share in the 14-year-old has been bought by the joint company Cathrine has with her long-term supporters the Zinglersen family. Cathrine, who led the Danish team to world gold in 2022, said the first minute she sat on the mare, “we clicked”.

“To me, it is a dream come true”

Fellers jailed

Top US showjumper and coach Rich Fellers has been jailed for sexually abusing an underage girl who was his student. The 63-year-old, who represented the States at the 2012 Olympics, was sentenced on 12 October, to 50 months in a federal prison, and five years’ supervised release. In a statement, the District of Oregon US Attorney’s office said: “According to court documents, from late 2019 until the summer of 2020, Fellers maintained an intimate sexual relationship with a minor female equestrian student who he had been coaching since the student was 14 years old.”

Read more

Top horse bows out

The wonderful National Hunt mare Snow Leopardess has been retired from racing. The 11-year-old grey, who was trained by Charlie Longsdon throughout her career, clocking almost £250,000 in the process, will go to stud. “She’s retired now, she’s back home and she just didn’t owe us anything,” Charlie said to Racing TV. “She had a few soundness issues at the end but she’s just been the most amazing servant.” Snow Leopardess is owned by the Fox-Pitt family and is a fifth-generation home-bred, having been bred by William Fox-Pitt’s mother, Marietta Fox-Pitt.

Read more about this super mare

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.