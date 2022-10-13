A terrifying road incident, five-star eventing and other things the horse world is talking about





Road incident

The mother of a young rider who was hit by a lorry in a “horrendous” hacking incident said the teenager and her horse were “millimetres from going under the tyres”. Zoe Jarosiewicz’s 15-year-old daughter Grace Crofts was riding her four-year-old mare Bella in Barnsley, Yorkshire, on 3 October when the lorry passed them without braking. The vehicle hit both Bella and Grace, as the spooked mare tried to spin away from it, but the driver made no attempt to stop or slow down.

Action under way at Maryland 5 Star

The dressage starts today at the world’s newest five-star event, running for the second year in Maryland, US, this week. One leading contender was spun at the first horse inspection but all others were accepted, including the British contenders. Find out when your favourite is due to enter the dressage arena, and have a look at the fences the combinations will be tackling on the cross-country course this Saturday.

A combination of Whitakers

Showjumping’s first family was out in force at Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) last week, with nine members in action. We caught up with a few of the Whitakers, to talk about John’s half-century competing at the show and how the riders learn from each other, and the family also gathered for a group picture in the Andrews Bowen International Arena.

