A sad and sudden loss plus other things the horse world is talking about





Farewell, Simply Splendid

Showjumper James Smith was devastated by the loss of his versatile ride Simply Splendid (Simon) from colic. The 13-year-old had been in winning form at Balmoral Show, Northern Ireland but succumbed to a serious bout of colic on his return home. “Right to the end he was an unbelievable trier, he jumped so well at Balmoral – he had his own way of doing things and once you let him be in charge he was amazing,” said James, adding that the loss of Simply Splendid has left a massive hole, particularly for groom Nikki Park.

Tributes to a special horse

British showing is the best

South African showing royalty Gregory Goss shares his thoughts with H&H after his second time judging at Royal Windsor Horse Show. Gregory, who himself has ridden many top horses, says: “British showing is the best in the world and we look up to it. We often have judges fly over from the UK to judge and teach us.”

Zara is back to winning form

From showing royalty to British royalty: Zara Tindall won the advanced class at Chatsworth Horse Trials on Sunday (15 May) riding Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair, who was returning to form after a frustrating spring. “He’s had all sorts going on and had three weeks off after Burnham Market to get him feeling comfortable again, which meant we had to withdraw from Badminton Horse Trials. I’m thrilled because I got a dressage test out of him this time,” said Zara.

