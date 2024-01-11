A rider’s new baby, farewell to a five-star winner, and more things the horse world is talking about





British event rider Eliza Bell (née Stoddart) and her husband William have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Louis Alexander Michael was born on 4 January. “We are feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby boy,” said Eliza. “Will has had his first day’s field mastering since we had Louis and I am really excited to return to competition and I’m so thankful to all of my owners for their support.”

Popular medallist Bohemian has been sold to the US to join the same operation as Lottie Fry’s international grand prix-winning former ride Lars Van De Hoenderheide. Zen Elite Equestrian Centre, owned by Heidi Humphries, has acquired the pair – as reported by Eurodressage – along with several other promising grand prix rides in recent weeks. Zen Elite said it has been a “week of exciting announcements” and that they are “so happy to welcome Bohemian to the Zen family”. The 14-year-old gelding will be campaigned by Endel Ots, a US rider and trainer based in Florida.

The five-star winner who Ruth Edge credits for “putting her on the map” has been put down aged 29. Two Thyme, owned by Maureen and Phil Smith, joined Ruth as a seven-year-old in 2001. They finished 11th at Badminton in 2007, on the horse’s five-star debut, won Luhmühlen in 2008 and were named reserves for the Beijing Olympics. “He was a very kind horse, and he loved people and other horses, but I would describe him as an eccentric genius,” said Ruth.

