A rider’s new baby, farewell to a five-star winner, and more things the horse world is talking about

    • A baby boy

    British event rider Eliza Bell (née Stoddart) and her husband William have welcomed their first child, a baby boy. Louis Alexander Michael was born on 4 January. “We are feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby boy,” said Eliza. “Will has had his first day’s field mastering since we had Louis and I am really excited to return to competition and I’m so thankful to all of my owners for their support.”

    Bohemian sold to US

    Olympic dressage freestyle: Cathrine Dufour riding Bohemian in the Tokyo Olympics

    Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Bohemian at the Tokyo Olympics.

    Popular medallist Bohemian has been sold to the US to join the same operation as Lottie Fry’s international grand prix-winning former ride Lars Van De Hoenderheide. Zen Elite Equestrian Centre, owned by Heidi Humphries, has acquired the pair – as reported by Eurodressage – along with several other promising grand prix rides in recent weeks. Zen Elite said it has been a “week of exciting announcements” and that they are “so happy to welcome Bohemian to the Zen family”. The 14-year-old gelding will be campaigned by Endel Ots, a US rider and trainer based in Florida.

    Farewell, Two Thyme

    Eventer Ruth Edge pictured on her five-star winning partner Two Thyme, who has been put down in retirement aged 29

    Ruth Edge and Two Thyme.

    The five-star winner who Ruth Edge credits for “putting her on the map” has been put down aged 29. Two Thyme, owned by Maureen and Phil Smith, joined Ruth as a seven-year-old in 2001. They finished 11th at Badminton in 2007, on the horse’s five-star debut, won Luhmühlen in 2008 and were named reserves for the Beijing Olympics. “He was a very kind horse, and he loved people and other horses, but I would describe him as an eccentric genius,” said Ruth.

    H&H senior news writer
    Lucy is an experienced news journalist, reporter and presenter. Since joining the Horse & Hound team in 2015, Lucy has reported from major global sporting events including the Tokyo Paralympic Games and multiple European Championships, as well as Badminton, Burghley and London, to name a few. She has covered current affairs and sports news across the full spectrum of equestrian disciplines and racing, as well as human and equine welfare, industry news and court cases.
