‘A remarkable woman’: final farewell to lifelong and committed horsewoman





Lifelong and committed horsewoman Anne Marshall died on 3 September, aged 80.

Anne was born in Stamford, the eldest of three siblings. Her father hunted with the Fitzwilliam (Milton), and Anne at a very young age was part of the field. Her prowess was soon noticed and gave her merit in the Fitzwilliam (Milton) Pony Club.

It’s amazing how people can find their true passion and pursue it wholeheartedly. This was the case for Anne, who had an unwavering love of horses. She was so dedicated, and one of her proudest achievements was giving riding lessons to Princess Anne. She then turned her love into a living by buying and selling top-class showjumping horses. Another of Anne’s claims to fame was providing horses for the production of the James Bond film Octopussy, proudly ridden in the film by her daughter Carolyn.

Anne’s passion for horses was infectious, and her husband Lawrence quickly became as passionate as she was. They formed the Lawrence David eventing team and spent happy years training young event riders, including her much-loved granddaughter, Chloe. The team kick-started the careers of Jeanette Brakewell and Sarah Cohen (née Cutteridge). She instructed and supported the Pony Club and was a stickler for very high standards. A hugely knowledgeable and highly respected horsewoman.

Latterly, she was involved with Willa Newton, and had horses with her. She was loved by everyone in the yard and beyond for her huge generosity and sense of fun.

Anne was also deeply committed to the Fitzwilliam hunt, serving as secretary for more than three decades.

She knew every covert and almost all the farming community. Turnout and good manners for rider and horse were ingrained in her in the hunting field, as she believed was expected if you followed the Fitzwilliam [Milton] hounds.

Her prowess over country on a horse was fearless, no ditch or fence insurmountable, she was always well mounted with an eye for a good hunter and later, an event horse.

In her later years, Anne and Lawrence moved next door to Carolyn and Matt, with their two beloved Jack Russells, Freddie and Frankie. She was able to keep horses and find joy in eventing with Willa and the Newton family until her final days.

Anne was a remarkable woman who will be deeply missed. She is survived by Carolyn, son-in-law Matt and grandchildren Chloe and Max.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.