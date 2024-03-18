A medal-winning rider denies horse abuse allegations, plus other things the equestrian world is talking about





1. Rider denies allegations of horse abuse

Sweden’s Douglas Lindelöw, a European medal-winning showjumper, has denied allegations of mistreating horses, after being reported to police and suspended from national team activities and international competition. On 15 March Mr Lindelöw released a statement, saying: “I wish to address the serious allegations that have been made against me and the operations I oversee, as reported in the media. I fully recognise the gravity of the situation but firmly refute the accusations of horse mismanagement. While I am certainly not infallible, I maintain that our care and training of horses are conducted with utmost respect and in compliance with established norms and regulations.”

2. Farewell to one of William Fox-Pitt’s stars

William Fox-Pitt’s five-star-winning ride Seacookie TSF has been put down aged 25 having enjoyed 10 years of happy retirement with owner Catherine Witt following his hugely successful career. German Olympic rider Ingrid Klimke produced Cookie, and William spotted him at Boekelo when Catherine was looking to buy a horse for him to ride. William said: “He was a real athlete, who looked like he found eventing so easy – he was so light and extravagant. It was like riding an elastic band. He had his little quirks; he was quite spooky and had his own little opinions – but very nice ones; he didn’t have a nasty bone in his body. And he gave me some amazing rides at five-star level.”

3. New owner for puissance super star

Guy Williams’ hugely popular puissance ride Mr Blue Sky UK has a new home and new rider – but will still contest the puissance in future with Guy.

Blue won nine international puissances with Guy including four at the London International Horse Show while owned by Caroline and Rupert Phillips. He has been sold to Elaine Annis, with whom he is now based, and will contest national level classes with Charlotte Walker. However he will still take on puissances with Guy in future, and the hope is he will have a shot at the Hickstead Derby this year as well.

