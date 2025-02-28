{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
A major show’s new rule on tails, farewell to a much-loved pony and other things the horse world is talking about

    • Major show brings in tail rule

    All horses competing at the Great Yorkshire Show (GYS) must have tails, under a new rule coming into force. The move, which will be advisory for 2025 before it comes into effect in 2026, has come owing to the prevalence of entries in heavy horse classes with tail hair no longer than the length of the dock – or shaved docks. GYS entries and livestock coordinator Amanda Stoddart-West said the practice “seems to have become a trend” and “it means that for an hour in the ring, these horses have no tails all summer. “We’ve had some complaints about it; members of the public and other equestrians saying, ‘Surely that’s not right?’” she said. A spokesperson for the Shire Horse Society said that “hair getting caught in harnesses and traces is dangerous”. But Mrs Stoddart-West suggested that plaiting or wrapping tails could mitigate any such issues.

    Tributes to a pony that made dreams come true

    Kath Allen’s Wytchwood Love Potion, a winner at last year’s Royal International Horse Show and former Horse of the Year Show winner, has died aged 15 following an illness. “Romeo” was produced as a young pony by Craig Elenor and Sara Parrott, and in recent years by Rachael Helliwell. “He was a lovely pony to do, and superb with the little ones. Every child put on him would always learn, and for a child coming off the lead he’s the pony you’d want them on,” said Rachael, adding that Romeo would be “dearly missed”.

    Top eventer crowned sportswoman of the year

    Last night (27 February) world champion Yasmin Ingham was crowned sportswoman of the year at the Isle of the Man Sports Awards. This is the fourth time Yas has earned the title, having won in 2019, 2020, and 2022. She received the honour in acknowledgement of her achievements over the previous 12 months, which include coming third at the five-star Kentucky Three-Day Event, third at Luhmühlen CCI5*, and being the travelling reserve at the Paris Olympics.

    H&H senior news writer
    Since joining H&H in 2018, Becky has covered a broad range of equestrian news including welfare matters, veterinary studies, FEI Tribunal hearings and road safety campaigns. She has also interviewed top riders including Scott Brash, John Whitaker and Ian Stark, to name just a few. Becky’s reporting has taken her to Canada for Spruce Meadows and France for Pau five-star, as well as the Royal Highland and Blair Castle International Horse Trials closer to home. She was also a key part of the remote reporting team for the Tokyo Olympics and the Europeans.
