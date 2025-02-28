Top British eventer crowned sportswoman of the year for fourth time





World champion eventer Yasmin Ingham has been crowned Isle of Man sportswoman of the year title for a fourth time.

The annual Isle of Man Sports Awards celebrate the achievements of Manx sportsmen and women over the previous 12 months.

The awards ceremony took place yesterday (27 February) at the Villa Marina Royal Hall, Douglas, where Yas was in attendance. The five other sportswomen shortlisted in the category were Nikki Arthur, Sarah Webster and Christa Cain of athletics, crossfit athlete Aimee Cringle and motorcycling trails rider Katyln Adshead.

Yas, who won the sportswoman title in 2019, 2020 and 2022, said she was “very honoured to receive the award alongside Sir Mark Cavendish, as sportsman of the year”.

“Congratulations to all nominees and award winners last night, so much talent and inspiration from such a small island,” she said.

“Thank you, Isle of Man Sport for the support.”

Yas, who is ranked fourth in the world, enjoyed a superb 2024 with many top placings. In April she was third at the five-star Kentucky Three-Day Event with her world individual gold medal-winning ride Banzai Du Loir, and the pair won the Luhmühlen CCI4*-S in June, and were were travelling reserves at the Paris Olympics. Yas was also third in the Luhmühlen CCI5*, and 10th at Pau five-star, with Rehy DJ.

The 2025 eventing season gets under way this weekend (1-2 March) at Poplar Park, where Yas is entered with Rehy DJ, Goliath Du Loir, Gypsy Du Loir and Kinda Corvette. Yas’s Paris teammate Tom McEwen will also be in action at Poplar, as will other top Brits including Harry Meade, Oliver Townend and Piggy March. Eventing is also taking place on Saturday at Epworth, Doncaster.

