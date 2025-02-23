{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • Want a hand deciding which events to do with your horse this season? There’s lots of series and championships on offer to target, so see which look like realistic aims, check out the qualification dates and routes – and put those key dates in your diary

    Whether you’re competing in British Eventing, or choosing the unaffiliated route, grassroots eventers who like to have a championship goal have a number of different options to consider in 2025. It’s fair to say that Badminton is a holy grail for all eventers, whether you’re a BE90/100 competitor – or aiming for the five-star – but that’s just one of the grassroots eventing championships out there, so read on to find out what your options are…

    LeMieux Grassroots Eventing Championships

    Venue: Badminton, Glos
    Date: 6–7 May
    Levels: 90cm and 100cm

    How to qualify

    There are four avenues of qualification:

    • The BE90/100 regional championships
    • The BE90/100 Scottish championships
    • Bicton three-day event
    • Eligible combinations from the top five or 10 of EquiRatings’ Opposition Beaten Percentage League.

    Any combination with two double clears at BE90 or 100 or finishing in top 20% of starters (from 1 June) qualifies for the regional championships. The qualifiers for this season’s championship have already taken place, so you would be aiming to qualify for the regionals in 2025 (venues and dates below), for a place in the nationals in 2026.

    Chillington Hall BE80 Championships

    Venue: Chillington Hall, Staffs
    Date: 31 May–1 June
    Level: 80cm

    How to qualify

    Any combination with two double clears at BE80 or finishing in top 30% of starters (from 1 June) qualifies for the regional championships, itself a qualifier for the nationals. The qualifiers for this year’s championship – which recently moved from Bramham – have already taken place, so you would be aiming to qualify for the regionals in 2025 (venues and dates below), for a place in the nationals in 2026. However, you can still qualify for this year by securing five minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) with under 45 dressage penalties, fewer than 16 showjumping penalties and clear cross-country, at BE80 from 1 June 2024 until close of entries.

    2025 regional championships for BE80, BE90 and BE100

    Bicton Arena, Devon: 2–3 August
    Blindley Heath (2), Surrey: 9–10 August
    Frickley Park, S Yorks: 14–17 August
    Chillington Hall, Staffs: 13–14 September
    Little Downham (4), Cambs: 4–5 October

    Scottish grassroots eventing festival

    Venue: Scone Palace, Perthshire
    Date: 20–21 August
    Levels: 90cm and 100cm

    How to qualify

    Via the Scottish Grassroots leagues, based on the average of a combination’s best three runs at the level, and the top 45 combinations in the league, up to ballot dates of the championships. Top 20% of eligible combinations at the championships will gain tickets to Badminton grassroots championships.

    BE regional youth championships

    Venue: Bishop Burton, E Yorks
    Date: 24–27 July
    Levels: 100cm and novice (CCI2*-L)

    Venue: Chillington Hall, Staffs
    Date: 13–14 September
    Levels: 80cm and 90cm

    How to qualify

    For riders aged 12–21. Each of the eight regions sends a squad of up to 10 riders, to compete as individuals and on the team. Top 10 at each height from BE regional leagues, according to the combination’s best three finishing scores at their respective level. Qualifying period: for 100cm and novice, 1 July 2024–30 June 2025; for 80cm and 90cm, 1 July 2024–31 July 2025.

    Harry Hall One Club – Anyone Can Event (ACE) Championships

    Venue: Aintree EC, Merseyside
    Date: 29 May–1 June
    Levels: 70–100cm, including under-18 sections

    An arena eventing competition for aged 10 and up; qualifiers are open to non-BE members (membership required for the championships). Qualifiers run between October 2024 and May 2025.

    Remaining qualifiers

    Aintree EC, Merseyside: 1 March
    Newbold Verdon, Leics: 2 March
    Rodbaston College, Staffs: 2 March
    Pencoed College, Mid Glamorgan: 8 March, 20 April, 10 May
    Ashwood Equestrian, Staffs: 9 March, 13 April, 11 May
    Morris EC, E Ayrshire: 9 March
    West Kype, S Lanarks: 9 March
    West Wilts, Wilts: 9 March
    Murray House Livery, Cumbria: 9 March
    Bold Heath, Cheshire: 9 March
    Bogenraith, Aberdeenshire: 9 March, 3 May
    Greenfields of Avondale, S Lanarks: 15 March
    Pickering Grange, E Mids: 15 March
    Beacons Equestrian, Carmarthenshire: 16 March, 20 April
    Port Royal, N Yorks: 16 March
    Prestige Equestrian, Glos: 22 March

    Cotswold Cup Championships

    Venue: Cirencester Park, Glos
    Date: 26–28 September
    Levels: unaffiliated, four classes from 70–100cm including junior sections

    Qualifiers

    Offchurch Bury, Warks: 22–23 March
    Waverton House, Glos (1): 4–6 April
    Hazelton Manor, Glos: 18–20 April
    Moreton EC, Dorset: 26–27 April
    Crown Farm, Oxon: 3–4 May
    Pontispool (1), Somerset: 17–18 May
    Barbury Castle, Wilts: 24–25 May
    Munstead, Surrey: 7–8 June
    Solihull, W Mids: 14–15 June
    Waverton House (2), Glos: 20–22 June
    Cirencester Park, Glos: 12–13 July
    Brightling Park, E Sussex: 19–20 July
    Great Tew, Oxon: TBC 23–24 or 30–31 August
    Pontispool (2), Somerset: 6–7 September

    Horse Events Unaffiliated Eventing Championships 2024

    Venue: Dauntsey Park Equestrian, Wiltshire
    Date: 21-22 September
    Levels: unaffiliated from 70-100, including classes for amateurs, open classes for young horses aged four to six, and Schools Equestrian Games Eventing Championships

    Qualifiers

    Swalcliffe, Oxon: 30-31 March
    Swalcliffe, Oxon: 26-27 April
    Elmwood, Essex: 17-18 May
    Broadway, Worcs: 7-8 June
    Elmwood, Essex: 5-6 July
    Broadway, Worcs: 2-3 August
    Calmsden, Glos: 16-17 August
    Bengrove, Glos: 30-31 August

