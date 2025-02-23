Want a hand deciding which events to do with your horse this season? There’s lots of series and championships on offer to target, so see which look like realistic aims, check out the qualification dates and routes – and put those key dates in your diary
Whether you’re competing in British Eventing, or choosing the unaffiliated route, grassroots eventers who like to have a championship goal have a number of different options to consider in 2025. It’s fair to say that Badminton is a holy grail for all eventers, whether you’re a BE90/100 competitor – or aiming for the five-star – but that’s just one of the grassroots eventing championships out there, so read on to find out what your options are…
LeMieux Grassroots Eventing Championships
Venue: Badminton, Glos
Date: 6–7 May
Levels: 90cm and 100cm
How to qualify
There are four avenues of qualification:
- The BE90/100 regional championships
- The BE90/100 Scottish championships
- Bicton three-day event
- Eligible combinations from the top five or 10 of EquiRatings’ Opposition Beaten Percentage League.
Any combination with two double clears at BE90 or 100 or finishing in top 20% of starters (from 1 June) qualifies for the regional championships. The qualifiers for this season’s championship have already taken place, so you would be aiming to qualify for the regionals in 2025 (venues and dates below), for a place in the nationals in 2026.
Chillington Hall BE80 Championships
Venue: Chillington Hall, Staffs
Date: 31 May–1 June
Level: 80cm
How to qualify
Any combination with two double clears at BE80 or finishing in top 30% of starters (from 1 June) qualifies for the regional championships, itself a qualifier for the nationals. The qualifiers for this year’s championship – which recently moved from Bramham – have already taken place, so you would be aiming to qualify for the regionals in 2025 (venues and dates below), for a place in the nationals in 2026. However, you can still qualify for this year by securing five minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) with under 45 dressage penalties, fewer than 16 showjumping penalties and clear cross-country, at BE80 from 1 June 2024 until close of entries.
2025 regional championships for BE80, BE90 and BE100
Bicton Arena, Devon: 2–3 August
Blindley Heath (2), Surrey: 9–10 August
Frickley Park, S Yorks: 14–17 August
Chillington Hall, Staffs: 13–14 September
Little Downham (4), Cambs: 4–5 October
Scottish grassroots eventing festival
Venue: Scone Palace, Perthshire
Date: 20–21 August
Levels: 90cm and 100cm
How to qualify
Via the Scottish Grassroots leagues, based on the average of a combination’s best three runs at the level, and the top 45 combinations in the league, up to ballot dates of the championships. Top 20% of eligible combinations at the championships will gain tickets to Badminton grassroots championships.
BE regional youth championships
Venue: Bishop Burton, E Yorks
Date: 24–27 July
Levels: 100cm and novice (CCI2*-L)
Venue: Chillington Hall, Staffs
Date: 13–14 September
Levels: 80cm and 90cm
How to qualify
For riders aged 12–21. Each of the eight regions sends a squad of up to 10 riders, to compete as individuals and on the team. Top 10 at each height from BE regional leagues, according to the combination’s best three finishing scores at their respective level. Qualifying period: for 100cm and novice, 1 July 2024–30 June 2025; for 80cm and 90cm, 1 July 2024–31 July 2025.
Harry Hall One Club – Anyone Can Event (ACE) Championships
Venue: Aintree EC, Merseyside
Date: 29 May–1 June
Levels: 70–100cm, including under-18 sections
An arena eventing competition for aged 10 and up; qualifiers are open to non-BE members (membership required for the championships). Qualifiers run between October 2024 and May 2025.
Remaining qualifiers
Aintree EC, Merseyside: 1 March
Newbold Verdon, Leics: 2 March
Rodbaston College, Staffs: 2 March
Pencoed College, Mid Glamorgan: 8 March, 20 April, 10 May
Ashwood Equestrian, Staffs: 9 March, 13 April, 11 May
Morris EC, E Ayrshire: 9 March
West Kype, S Lanarks: 9 March
West Wilts, Wilts: 9 March
Murray House Livery, Cumbria: 9 March
Bold Heath, Cheshire: 9 March
Bogenraith, Aberdeenshire: 9 March, 3 May
Greenfields of Avondale, S Lanarks: 15 March
Pickering Grange, E Mids: 15 March
Beacons Equestrian, Carmarthenshire: 16 March, 20 April
Port Royal, N Yorks: 16 March
Prestige Equestrian, Glos: 22 March
Cotswold Cup Championships
Venue: Cirencester Park, Glos
Date: 26–28 September
Levels: unaffiliated, four classes from 70–100cm including junior sections
Qualifiers
Offchurch Bury, Warks: 22–23 March
Waverton House, Glos (1): 4–6 April
Hazelton Manor, Glos: 18–20 April
Moreton EC, Dorset: 26–27 April
Crown Farm, Oxon: 3–4 May
Pontispool (1), Somerset: 17–18 May
Barbury Castle, Wilts: 24–25 May
Munstead, Surrey: 7–8 June
Solihull, W Mids: 14–15 June
Waverton House (2), Glos: 20–22 June
Cirencester Park, Glos: 12–13 July
Brightling Park, E Sussex: 19–20 July
Great Tew, Oxon: TBC 23–24 or 30–31 August
Pontispool (2), Somerset: 6–7 September
Horse Events Unaffiliated Eventing Championships 2024
Venue: Dauntsey Park Equestrian, Wiltshire
Date: 21-22 September
Levels: unaffiliated from 70-100, including classes for amateurs, open classes for young horses aged four to six, and Schools Equestrian Games Eventing Championships
Qualifiers
Swalcliffe, Oxon: 30-31 March
Swalcliffe, Oxon: 26-27 April
Elmwood, Essex: 17-18 May
Broadway, Worcs: 7-8 June
Elmwood, Essex: 5-6 July
Broadway, Worcs: 2-3 August
Calmsden, Glos: 16-17 August
Bengrove, Glos: 30-31 August
