



Want a hand deciding which events to do with your horse this season? There’s lots of series and championships on offer to target, so see which look like realistic aims, check out the qualification dates and routes – and put those key dates in your diary

Whether you’re competing in British Eventing, or choosing the unaffiliated route, grassroots eventers who like to have a championship goal have a number of different options to consider in 2025. It’s fair to say that Badminton is a holy grail for all eventers, whether you’re a BE90/100 competitor – or aiming for the five-star – but that’s just one of the grassroots eventing championships out there, so read on to find out what your options are…

LeMieux Grassroots Eventing Championships

Venue: Badminton, Glos

Date: 6–7 May

Levels: 90cm and 100cm

How to qualify

There are four avenues of qualification:

The BE90/100 regional championships

The BE90/100 Scottish championships

Bicton three-day event

Eligible combinations from the top five or 10 of EquiRatings’ Opposition Beaten Percentage League.

Any combination with two double clears at BE90 or 100 or finishing in top 20% of starters (from 1 June) qualifies for the regional championships. The qualifiers for this season’s championship have already taken place, so you would be aiming to qualify for the regionals in 2025 (venues and dates below), for a place in the nationals in 2026.

Chillington Hall BE80 Championships

Venue: Chillington Hall, Staffs

Date: 31 May–1 June

Level: 80cm

How to qualify

Any combination with two double clears at BE80 or finishing in top 30% of starters (from 1 June) qualifies for the regional championships, itself a qualifier for the nationals. The qualifiers for this year’s championship – which recently moved from Bramham – have already taken place, so you would be aiming to qualify for the regionals in 2025 (venues and dates below), for a place in the nationals in 2026. However, you can still qualify for this year by securing five minimum eligibility requirements (MERs) with under 45 dressage penalties, fewer than 16 showjumping penalties and clear cross-country, at BE80 from 1 June 2024 until close of entries.

2025 regional championships for BE80, BE90 and BE100

Bicton Arena, Devon: 2–3 August

Blindley Heath (2), Surrey: 9–10 August

Frickley Park, S Yorks: 14–17 August

Chillington Hall, Staffs: 13–14 September

Little Downham (4), Cambs: 4–5 October

Scottish grassroots eventing festival

Venue: Scone Palace, Perthshire

Date: 20–21 August

Levels: 90cm and 100cm

How to qualify

Via the Scottish Grassroots leagues, based on the average of a combination’s best three runs at the level, and the top 45 combinations in the league, up to ballot dates of the championships. Top 20% of eligible combinations at the championships will gain tickets to Badminton grassroots championships.

BE regional youth championships

Venue: Bishop Burton, E Yorks

Date: 24–27 July

Levels: 100cm and novice (CCI2*-L)

Venue: Chillington Hall, Staffs

Date: 13–14 September

Levels: 80cm and 90cm

How to qualify

For riders aged 12–21. Each of the eight regions sends a squad of up to 10 riders, to compete as individuals and on the team. Top 10 at each height from BE regional leagues, according to the combination’s best three finishing scores at their respective level. Qualifying period: for 100cm and novice, 1 July 2024–30 June 2025; for 80cm and 90cm, 1 July 2024–31 July 2025.

Harry Hall One Club – Anyone Can Event (ACE) Championships

Venue: Aintree EC, Merseyside

Date: 29 May–1 June

Levels: 70–100cm, including under-18 sections

An arena eventing competition for aged 10 and up; qualifiers are open to non-BE members (membership required for the championships). Qualifiers run between October 2024 and May 2025.

Remaining qualifiers

Aintree EC, Merseyside: 1 March

Newbold Verdon, Leics: 2 March

Rodbaston College, Staffs: 2 March

Pencoed College, Mid Glamorgan: 8 March, 20 April, 10 May

Ashwood Equestrian, Staffs: 9 March, 13 April, 11 May

Morris EC, E Ayrshire: 9 March

West Kype, S Lanarks: 9 March

West Wilts, Wilts: 9 March

Murray House Livery, Cumbria: 9 March

Bold Heath, Cheshire: 9 March

Bogenraith, Aberdeenshire: 9 March, 3 May

Greenfields of Avondale, S Lanarks: 15 March

Pickering Grange, E Mids: 15 March

Beacons Equestrian, Carmarthenshire: 16 March, 20 April

Port Royal, N Yorks: 16 March

Prestige Equestrian, Glos: 22 March

Cotswold Cup Championships

Venue: Cirencester Park, Glos

Date: 26–28 September

Levels: unaffiliated, four classes from 70–100cm including junior sections

Qualifiers

Offchurch Bury, Warks: 22–23 March

Waverton House, Glos (1): 4–6 April

Hazelton Manor, Glos: 18–20 April

Moreton EC, Dorset: 26–27 April

Crown Farm, Oxon: 3–4 May

Pontispool (1), Somerset: 17–18 May

Barbury Castle, Wilts: 24–25 May

Munstead, Surrey: 7–8 June

Solihull, W Mids: 14–15 June

Waverton House (2), Glos: 20–22 June

Cirencester Park, Glos: 12–13 July

Brightling Park, E Sussex: 19–20 July

Great Tew, Oxon: TBC 23–24 or 30–31 August

Pontispool (2), Somerset: 6–7 September

Horse Events Unaffiliated Eventing Championships 2024

Venue: Dauntsey Park Equestrian, Wiltshire

Date: 21-22 September

Levels: unaffiliated from 70-100, including classes for amateurs, open classes for young horses aged four to six, and Schools Equestrian Games Eventing Championships

Qualifiers

Swalcliffe, Oxon: 30-31 March

Swalcliffe, Oxon: 26-27 April

Elmwood, Essex: 17-18 May

Broadway, Worcs: 7-8 June

Elmwood, Essex: 5-6 July

Broadway, Worcs: 2-3 August

Calmsden, Glos: 16-17 August

Bengrove, Glos: 30-31 August

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now