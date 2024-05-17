A major event cancellation, a top mare’s retirement, and other things the horse world is talking about





A major event forced to cancel

Heavy rain has wreaked havoc on the eventing calendar again, as Chatsworth International Horse Trials announced its cancellation yesterday (17 May). The major event had been due to get under way today and was to include the return of the British leg of the FEI Eventing Nations Cup. Chatsworth organisers said they were “devastated” to have to make the call. “Due to the last 12 hours of heavy rain on site, under instruction from the BE and FEI officials we have been forced to cancel the 2024 Chatsworth International Horse Trials,” a spokesman for the event said.

Read the full story

The retirement of a top British mare

Classic Briolinca, the European team gold and world team silver-medal-winning ride of Gareth Hughes, has been retired from top competition aged 18. Gareth said it had not been an easy decision, especially as it is an Olympic year, but that they wanted “to do the best by our amazing mare” – and “finish on a high”. “I’d rather make that decision now and let her be remembered for the amazing mare that she was,” he said. Classic Briolinca will remain in work as a schoolmistress.

Read more from Gareth

A sad farewell to a “miracle” mare

The Horse Trust has paid tribute to Pollyanna, a “beautiful miracle mare” who beat the odds to survive. She joined the charity in 2014, having arrived in the “worst body condition” the charity had seen. Pollyanna had low-grade lameness issues in the last year, and owing to the psychological effects of her neglect she found intensive courses of veterinary treatment very stressful, and the “difficult decision to say goodnight one final time” was made. “Her lovable nature made her a wonderful candidate for our sponsorship scheme and we can only thank those who have supported her journey throughout her life here,” said a Horse Trust spokesman.

Read more about Pollyanna

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.