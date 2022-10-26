A horse and rider’s plunge into a lake and other things the equestrian world is talking about





A terrifying experience

A rider who ended up entirely under water when her horse spooked and jumped into an innocuous-looking lake wants to worn others of the dangers. Laura Keam and Cruise went “into a black abyss” in Loe Pool, Portleven, Cornwall when the five-year-old gelding spooked. “He just jumped straight into the pool and I didn’t have time to take a breath; the next thing I knew, I was in darkness with a 600kg horse going mad next to me,” Laura said. “My friend’s horse was spooked too but thankfully she stayed on; she said she looked over and couldn’t see either of us, just bubbles where we’d disappeared under the water.”

The last five-star of the year

Pau Horse Trials is the final CCI5* of 2022, and it runs this year from 27-30 October. A strong line-up is poised for action in France, including Brits Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI, 2019 Burghley Horse Trials winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street and 2021 Luhmühlen Horse Trials winners Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden. H&H has a dedicated reporter on site and will be bringing you all the action as it happens.

Rugging up

The UK is experiencing very mild autumn temperatures but winter is not far away. With that in mind, H&H has pulled together a selection of warm turnout rugs, plus how to pick the one that’s right for you and your horse. With different weights and fastenings, and those with and without neck covers, there will be a rug here to suit your horse

