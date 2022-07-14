‘A hole in our hearts’: farewell to one of The Queen’s favourite horses





A horse described as one of The Queen’s favourites, who pulled Her Majesty’s carriage on a host of high-profile occasions, has died at the age of 27.

The Horse Trust has “with an incredibly heavy heart” paid tribute to former Royal Mews favourite Daniel.

“Daniel was an incredibly popular and much-loved member of the Horse Trust family and his loss has been a particularly hard one for the whole team who provided him with so much love, care and attention until the very end,” a spokesman for the charity said.

Daniel started his career with the Met Police, where he spent four years. When the Great Scotland Yard stables were being refurbished, his unit was moved to the Royal Mews, where Daniel caught the eye of the Crown Equerry. When the police returned home, Daniel stayed where he was, remaining at the mews for 15 years.

Daniel was one of The Queen’s harness horses at events including Trooping the Colour, state visits and Royal Ascot.

“He was so popular, he was one of The Queen’s favourite horses!” the spokesman said.

“Daniel’s popularity earned him some significant claims to fame; his photo featured in the Royal Mews official souvenir guide as well as on a Royal Mail stamp collection commemorating Britain’s working horses. That year, Daniel and his stablemate and current Horse Trust resident Storm were immortalised in a life-size statue on the Peanut Roundabout in Windsor, commissioned by local residents to celebrate The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.”

Daniel retired to the Horse Trust in 2017, and, the spokesman said, soon became a favourite with staff and visitors, as well as providing “endless entertainment”.

“We know that so many of our supporters will share our heartbreak at such a huge loss; Daniel was a regular on the yard and walking past his old stable won’t be the same for a very long time.”

In 2019 Daniel ruptured a suspensory ligament.

“With the help of Professor Roger Smith and his team at the Royal Veterinary College, against the odds, Daniel recovered from this injury,” the spokesman said. “He was the absolute model patient and spent 10 weeks in a cast. He was very sensible on box rest and lapped up the attention from visitors. After several months of rehabilitation, Daniel was able to return to the paddock with his friends.”

Daniel then sustained a tendon injury, to a front leg, but was again a “model patient”.

“Recently Daniel was able to spend a couple of months back out in a small paddock but sadly his injury recurred,” the spokesman said. “Over the last year we had noticed his arthritis catching up with him and while this was well managed during his rehabilitation, it made him very stiff back on box rest. It was sadly realised that we could no longer ensure Daniel had a good quality of life ahead of him and with heavy hearts we had to let him go.

“Daniel, we are so heartbroken to have had to say goodnight to you. You were such a huge character and an incredibly special horse who was loved by so many in the police, the Royal Mews and at the Horse Trust. We take comfort in knowing you are now with former friends and colleagues galloping over the rainbow bridge. Goodnight our handsome Daniel, you are missed so greatly by us all and the Daniel-shaped hole in our hearts will take some time to heal.”

