



1. A Hickstead Derby hero ruled out

Harriet Biddick’s super 19-year-old gelding A Touch Imperious has been ruled out of this year’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby with a minor “ongoing injury”. Harriet said it was nothing serious, just bad timing, and hopes he will return to contest the competition again next year. The pair have finished second in the Hickstead Derby five times, including last year to Shane Breen and Can Ya Makan, who will be returning to defend their title.

2. Abandoned ponies

HorseWorld has taken in five terrified and malnourished ponies, one of whom appears to be heavily pregnant. The charity’s involvement came after an urgent call to help with a major rescue operation, and the ponies are likely to be the subject of a prosecution. A HorseWorld spokesman said “they wouldn’t have survived much long without help” and that the team was greeted with the “pitiful sight of animals that had clearly been dealt a very cruel hand in life”. Concerns have been raised about the ongoing economic crisis which is having a “huge impact” on the number of horses in need, and despite the charity being at capacity the spokesman said they “couldn’t turn away from horses who were in desperate need of help”.

3. This weekend’s weather

The UK Health Security Agency and the Met Office have issued amber and yellow heat-health alerts for parts of the UK, with temperatures expected to soar around the country this weekend. A Met Office yellow alert for thunderstorms is also in place across Wales and parts of southern and central England for Saturday (9 June). During periods of hot weather, owners are advised to know the signs of overheating and to be aware that a seriously overheated horse may not be sweating. Horses with heatstroke can be agitated, wobbly, depressed and show signs of colic. A vet should always be consulted if you have any concerns.

