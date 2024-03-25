A heavy horse once described as a ‘giant skeleton’ now in happy new home, plus other things the horse world is talking about





1. New home for once starving rescue horse

A Clydesdale horse who was was “so starved that it was touch and go as to whether he would survive”, has made a full recovery following his rescue and has found a happy new home in Scotland. World Horse Welfare rescued the 15-year-old gelding, called Seamus, after he was found in a field with no grass. Field officer Seema Ritson said she was “shocked to see a giant skeleton” when she first saw Seamus. The horse was cared for at World Horse Welfare’s Penny Farm in Lancashire before being rehomed.

Find out more about Seamus

2. Farewell to a passionate rider and trainer

Grizel Sackville-Hamilton, a popular trainer, judge and organiser, has died aged 99. Grizel “put her heart into helping others”. The Princess Royal presented Grizel with a British Riding Clubs (BRC) life president’s award in 2003, for outstanding service to the riding clubs movement – which she joined in 1970. She was a riding club master judge, a Riding for the Disabled Association regional instructor, and ran Northern Horse Show Dressage for several years.

Obituary: Grizel Sackville-Hamilton

3. Concerns for the future of eventing in Scotland

Concerns for the sport of eventing in Scotland continue to grow following the news that the horse trials at Blair Castle will run for the last time this year. This and other topics were under discussion at the British Eventing (BE) Scotland AGM on 20 March. It was agreed that the cancellation of Blair was “not a BE problem” but an eventing problem.

Read more from the AGM

