A five-star finish to savour, and other things the horse world is talking about





A historic Kentucky five-star result

Eventing fans around the world were on the edge of their seats as the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event came to its conclusion on Sunday (30 April). Could a US rider finally manage to lift the title for the first time since 2008? The weight on Tamie Smith’s shoulders as she came forward to showjump must have been immense, but she kept her nerve and produced a brilliant clear round with her partner Mai Baum to secure the historic win. Tamie is also the first female winner of the event since Mary King in 2011.

A stellar performance for a new partnership

Second on the Kentucky podium was Britain’s Tom McEwen, riding JL Dublin, the former ride of European champion Nicola Wilson. The Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist had been at pains all week to state that his success with the horse is all down to Nicola’s outstanding training. In the final phase they rattled the penultimate fence, an upright, and then took a flyer to the last, but finished without penalties. “I’m riding on the wave of Nicola’s training and everything she’s done before,” said Tom. “Dubs is the whole package and to be passed on the reins after the amazing job Nicola has done is incredible.”

One good turn…

A man who was living in his car when he volunteered to help Woodfield Animal Sanctuary provide round-the-clock care for an emaciated young colt has since been offered a home and a job. Karl Allen offered his assistance when he saw an appeal on Facebook. Karl told H&H: “It’s been a dream to work in a sanctuary, and when I heard about O’Grady I knew it was something I could help with. I’ve worked with livestock and as a groom.” Karl is now living in a static caravan at Woodfield with his dog Tilly and working at the sanctuary.

